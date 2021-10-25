Jordan Turpin describes harrowing escape from 'house of horrors'

Diane Sawyer talks to Jordan Turpin about growing up under her abusive parents' rule, and how she gathered the courage to escape imprisonment and rescue her 12 other siblings.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live