President Obama, happy juneteenth. It is good to see you. Happy juneteenth to you. Thank you. I remember being in school, and they had all the presidents. And they had every president up there. And you would look at that list. And you would say, I want to be president. But I don't think you could believe it. Right. Now when I look at that, your face is up there. Right. And a lot of people will look and say, it signifies that you've been elected president, that we've moved on from the issue of race. What do you say to that? Oh, I think that's never been the case, that by virtue of my election, somehow we entered into a post-racial world. It wasn't something I believed at the time, and I certainly don't believe it now. The fact is, is that a lot of barriers still exist for a whole lot of folks. Yeah. When you look at that list of presidents, we still haven't seen a woman. And the notion that women somehow are not qualified to, you know -- the fact is, at least in my household, the women are smarter, more insightful, more caring, better looking, more talented, funnier -- We live in the same household? That's my household also. Something's happening in our society that prevents them from ascending to the highest office in the land. The same is true for African-Americans. The same is true for Latinos, the first Americans, native Americans. The odds are stacked in ways that prevent a lot of young people from realizing their potential. And we can do something about it. You ran on hope. We are choosing hope over fear. And sending a powerful message that change is coming to America. We're now in 2021, and we have the pandemic, the insurrection, racial reckoning. A lot of people feel like they've lost hope. How can people get that hope back? You get hope back from -- for me, at least -- taking the long view. And recognizing that resilience, determination, the ability to deal with setbacks and disappointments and keep going, that those are qualities that can carry us forward. And no one has exhibited that more historically in this country than African-Americans. In your book, you spoke about deep divisions in this country. One of the deepest divisions is the police. And the use of force. What do you see is our next steps on the path forward with that? Well, first of all, I could not be prouder of the young activists who responded to the George Floyd murder and so many of the other incidents that we've seen over the last several years. No justice, no peace! You had a level of white participation in those protests that you never saw, even at the height of the civil rights movement back in the '60s. The key now is to translate that righteous anger and frustration and sadness into concrete policies. The capitol and the mob which we both saw storm the capitol -- it just showed a level of distrust between people in the government. Is there a way back from that? I think there is a way back from it. We've got to do a better job of reducing the influence of those who try to inflame division and traffic and conspiracy theories for their own benefit. Is it a threat to democracy? You see it as a threat to democracy? Absolutely it is. If we can't agree on basic facts, then it's very hard for us to negotiate and compromise in a way that is constructive. There's so many people out there who, the idea of the American dream, they can't visualize it, they can't see it anymore. So what is it going to take for people to be able to realize and envision the American dream again? Well, look. Historically, the American dream has been a reality for some and a myth for others. We're in a community, anacostia, in Washington, D.C., that's representative of a lot of communities around the country where the kids who grow up here may formally be free, but structurally, because of poverty, because of schools that aren't working, because of substandard housing, it requires so much more effort for them to live out that American dream. During d.c.'s hot and humid summer nights, the Goodman league draws hop stars and spectators to the district's southeast corner of anacostia in berry farms. I wanted to meet some of the area's promising students and athletes. You know what? Let's go hang out in the gym. I've got a friend of mine I want y'all to meet. This guy here. I think he thinks he can play some ball. Check him out. What's going on, people? Oh! Come on over here. It's Barack! So these are the stars. President Obama, these are kids from the Goodman league and a few of the schools here. Very talented athletes. They look like they got game. How's it going, everybody? Good. All right. You're a basketball player? I got a little game. Here's your quote. "A passionate basketball player of limited talent." Well, look. You don't see me in the NBA. I had to do something else. What are your guys' plans in terms of what you want to be doing next year? I'm actually signed to Wideman college, going up to play basketball. Congratulations. Thank you. And study nursing. What about you? I don't know where I want to go yet. I do know I want to study law. I'm a lawyer, I know a little bit about that. The president here, who said you were a lackadaisical student, an incessant dedicated partier. Now he stands before you, president. As a lot of teenagers, I made mistakes. But the reason I tell young people that is because I want them to have a sense that even if you make some mistakes, you still have so much time to reorient yourself and to go down a path that can lead to success. All of us have had the experience, whether it's a football team or a basketball team, and you start feeling like it's all part of something bigger than just you. And the same that's true in sports is true in life. We've been talking about everything that's been going on, what happened to George Floyd and all T protests. I'm just curious. Did any of you participate in any protests? Yes. Yes, I was down there one day. Why was that important for you? Just got tired of just seeing it. Just come together as a community, it was a good thing. But they didn't come out here holding basketballs just to hold basketballs. I think you've got to show us a little something-something. Let's see what you got. Everybody smiling? All right, one more time. What keeps you up at night, and what gives you the most joy? What keeps me up at night, how does our democracy get refreshed and updated so that it continues to work effectively as we become a more diverse society? How can we ensure that, if you work hard in this country, you can make it? What gives me joy is my daughters. Because when I see the two of them and the grace and kindness and sense of responsibility they have to each other and to the wider world, of all the things I have accomplished in my life, my partnership with Michelle resulting in them, that makes everything worth it. Our thanks to Michael. "A promised land: Volume 1" of Barack Obama's presidential - memoir is in bookstores now.

