A Juneteenth ‘Ride for Justice’ in Houston

Cars caravaned through the streets of Houston in honor of the late George Floyd and all other victims lost.
0:36 | 06/20/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for A Juneteenth ‘Ride for Justice’ in Houston
Houston, activists in droves, filling up a freeway with the names of those we've lost. Where the late George Floyd grew up and was laid to rest, a ride for justice. A stream of cars caravanning through the city streets. No justice, no peace! The event organized by tray the truth. So many have jumped on the front line for George Floyd. We're going to take a peace ride to remember him. Not just for Floyd, the names of all victims lost. This is just the beginning, but I feel this is actual change.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

