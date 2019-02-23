Transcript for R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse

It now have may caught up with him. Pretty much agree to it, no matter how the meaning it felt. I want you to know that you're not alone. It kept going and going and going. Reporter: After decades of accusations, inclu these from the recent blockbuster docuseries, surviving R. Kelly. I decided enough was enough. Reporter: R. Kelly, finally forced to face the music. Tonight Kelly appearing subdued as he left his studio to turn himself in to Chicago police. The singer taken away in handcuffs will spend the night in jail. Earlier in the day, Kelly was indicted on charges going back two decades. Ten counts of aggravated sexual abuse involving four victims. Reporter: Three of the four women were between the ages of 13 and 17 at the time of the abuse. These charges are incredibly serious. They each hold a maximum of seven years in prison. He could spend 70 years in prison if found guilty on all charges. Reporter: It spans 1998 through 2010, while he was releasing hits like "Ignition" and "I wish." ??? Just think be about those days ??? Reporter: Just hours after the indictment was handed down, attorney Michael avenatti spoke out, claiming he was responsible for the break in the case. Earlier this month we uncovered and recovered a videotape of over 40 minutes in length. The tape was shot in the late '90s, approximately 1999. It depicts two separate scenes, shot on two separate days within Mr. Kelly's residence at the time. Reporter: Avenatti shared a screen grab of what he says is Kelly's face from the video. Repeatedly on the video, both the victim and Mr. Kelly refer to the victim's age as being 14. Reporter: The charges come in the wake of that six-part, lifetime docuseries seen by millions. And credited for bringing renewed attention to the allegations of sexual abuse and sex with underage girls that have swirled around Kelly for years. Why didn't anyone notice? We all noticed. No one cared because we were black girls. Reporter: It shows the alleged abuse by R. Kelly. It's been almost two years now, and we still haven't seen our daughter. They swept it under the rug. Now they're going back and saying maybe it was true or there's truth in there or something was wrong back then, because, you know, 30 years later it's still happening. Reporter: Tamara Simmons and Jesse Daniels are two of the executive producers behind the docuseries. When you see these patterns emerge that date back to the '90s, it's hard to imagine what the survivors went through over the course of years, the same patterns and experiences that they've all shared. Reporter: In light of the me too movement it was time to give these women a voice. Some in 2017 there were a few articles that surfaced that detailed new alleged victims. Parallel to that, the me too movement started to take off. Once we started to get in touch with some of these women and dig a little bit deeper into their stories, and then it ballooned to many other people. You had this powerful person beloved in the African-American community and a victim that nobody cares about. It shows you how rich and powerful men can get away many things. Reporter: More than 50 people were interviewed for the docuseries, including over a dozen alleged victims who accuse the R and B singer of physical and sexual abuse stretching over months and years. Many who say they were just teenagers when they first met the star. Rob was sitting there at the pool and being really nice. He asked how old I was, I told him I was 17. Reporter: Cook county's state attorney issued a call for anyone with information to come forward with their stories. I'm here to encourage victims of sexual assault or domestic violence related to these allegation to please get in touch with our office. Reporter: Six weeks later, she delivered the news of his indictment. ? This recent indictment shows that activism works. That good journalism works. If it weren't for the R. Kelly campaign, the brave survivors and accuser whose have come forward with their own stories we wouldn't be here today. Reporter: This is not the first time Kelly has been in legal jeopardy. In 2008 he was acquitted of charges of child pornography. Though she was identified on the tape by other people including an aunt, because she was unwilling to say that she was a victim, it was determined there was no victim, T there couldn't be a prosecution. Reporter: In an interview with Toure, R. Kelly struggles to answer what many viewed at a basic question. Do you like teenaged girls? When you say teenage? How old are we talking? Girls who are teenagers. I have some 19 year old friends. Reporter: R. Kelly made his desire for younger women well-known. His marriage to Aaliyah in 1994 was annulled after it was discovered she was only 15 at the time of her marriage. He later married Andrea Kelly. She spoke about her ex-husband last year. Do I believe he should serve time in jail? I do. Reporter: Would you like to see him arrested? Yes. Reporter: Kelly says she was a victim herself for 13 long years of emotional and physical and sexual abuse. They have children together. Did you fear for your life? Yes. Reporter: Tonight R. Kelly's lawyer insists his client is innocent. Two of the cases are super old, not accurate, no the true. Reporter: And vows to fight every accusation. Mr. Kelly is strong. He's got a lot of support. And he's going to be vindicated on all these charges. One by one, if it has to be. Reporter: But others believe the indictment may only be the beginning of his legal problems, as more women continue to come forward with new stories abuse. Attorney Gloria Allred who is representing several of his alleged victims has a message for the singer. To R. Kelly, I'm sending this message. You have nowhere to run and nowhere to hide. Your victims are now surrounding you and crying out for justice. Your time has come to face the many women who have suffered in silence for so many years. If convicted, he could face

