Transcript for Lamar Odom and his daughter talk about his battle to stay sober: Part 2

interview, continues. To get to a hospital and hear that someone has four hours to live and there's nothing you can really do. Reporter: It was the fall of 2015, and Lamar Odom's estranged wife, Khloe Kardashian flew to his side as he lay on the precipice of death. It's horrible. Reporter: Khloe had taken control of all of Lamar's medical decisions. Lets me know I did something right. Reporter: Even Kim Kardashian, who was seven months pregnant was sleeping in your room. Yeah, that shows you the strength of their family. Reporter: Lamar's two children and liza rushed to the hospital. His daughter destiny tells us they were prepared to say good-bye. How did you get the news of the incident? I think we found out from TMZ actually, a family friend called us and was like, are you okay? Like heard Lamar's on life support. And we're like, what? Reporter: How does that hit you, though, to hear that that's how she heard and that's how she came? That's . I mean, that's That she had to find out like that. Reporter: What was it like seeing your father in that hospital room? Pretty traumatic. Thought it was going to be my last moments with him. I just told him that I need him to be here, to be present with me. And just to fight. Reporter: He said sometime after hearing their voices he opened his eyes. They told me when I woke up, I was pulling the tubes out of my throat, and I get up and I can't walk, can't talk. Reporter: You have to start all over again. Myself like a baby. There was a moment when Lamar couldn't really express himself and couldn't really talk but he could hear what we were saying to him. And Kanye thought we can cure him through music. We can get him to talk. He would go to the hospital and rap and sing, and I think Lamar started to get his function back and started to talk once he started to listen to a lot of music. You're doing so well! Good job! Reporter: What was it like watching him fight back? It was amazing. Scary at first. But at least he was still alive. Still fighting. That's all that matters. Reporter: And even though you went through all that, it still took a while to convince you to go into rehab. What made you finally decide, My daughter. Reporter: Do you remember what you said? I basically told him if he didn't go to rehab I wouldn't talk to him anymore. It was tough for the both of us. For the both of us. It was much needed. I'm glad it happened. I'm glad she pulled up the courage to tell her old man that. Reporter: He spent 30 days in rehab at that casa palmera. It depends on what they do after rehab. Reporter: Because TMZ had video of you collapsing in a nightclub. It was hot. Reporter: You hadn't No. When you're in the public eye, and you have an incident Is easy to believe. Reporter: So you don't do drugs, but you drink still? I still have a beverage, even though that's not my drug of choice. Reporter: And strip clubs? I enjoy a strip club. Reporter: And yet you're a sex addict. Yeah. Reporter: I'm just pointing that out. Mm-hm. Reporter: Mm-hm. Are you still in love with I mean you get married to someone after 30 days, I don't think that ever, you know what I'm saying, leave, but I try to be rational. Reporter: That's a yes, isn't it? I just try to be rational. Reporter: Do you stay in touch? I've spoken to her. Not too long ago. Reporter: As for Khloe, she recently addressed her relationship with Lamar on the podcast "Divorce sucks". Every now and then there's no like issues. Bad blood. There's no bad blood. It just didn't work out. And I think he's an incredible person. And I just want the best for him. But there's no negative anything. Reporter: But, as Lamar continues his recovery, it's another woman paving the way. I would say every day is a step at a time. Just keep fighting. Like he did in the hospital. Every day is a new struggle, new chapter. Reporter: Do you forgive him? You have to. In order to move on, just for yourself. You have to forgive. Reporter: Have you forgiven yourself? Really and truly? Or do you still piece yourself I think I still beat myself up. Reporter: If somebody came to you with a reality show, would you do it? In a heartbeat. Reporter: You would. There is a lot about being in the limelight, right? I don't think I can escape the limelight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.