-
Now Playing: Rep. Maxine Waters remembers John Lewis
-
Now Playing: He had an athlete’s body, then Covid-19 almost killed him
-
Now Playing: The global race to find a COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: ABCNews PRIME: Monday, July 20, 2020 - Full Episode
-
Now Playing: John Lewis in his own words
-
Now Playing: Schools in hotspots
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Federal unemployment relief set to expire
-
Now Playing: ‘Strike for Black Lives’ protests held in over 100 cities
-
Now Playing: Lawyer found dead after judge’s son, husband shot
-
Now Playing: Thousands walk off jobs nationwide for ‘Strike for Black Lives’
-
Now Playing: Remembering John Lewis
-
Now Playing: Alex Trebek opens up about battle with cancer
-
Now Playing: Scorching heat wave in Northeast
-
Now Playing: Portland on edge after protesters clash with federal agents
-
Now Playing: Promising signs in race to find COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: The personal postpartum advice Sara Haines shares to dads and partners
-
Now Playing: Federal judge’s family attacked in New Jersey
-
Now Playing: Mississippi sees rapid rise in COVID-19 cases