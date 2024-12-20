Luigi Mangione brought to New York for arraignment on federal charges

The 26-year-old accused of shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson arrived from Pennsylvania on Thursday. Mangione, who could now face the death penalty, has become an unlikely hero to some.

December 20, 2024

