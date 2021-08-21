Marine helps translator escape Afghanistan with family after weeklong push

More
Marine Corps Maj. Thomas Schueman spent days searching for anyone who could help Zak, his friend and translator. Zak was able to get on a flight out with his wife and four young children.
9:32 | 08/21/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Marine helps translator escape Afghanistan with family after weeklong push

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"9:32","description":"Marine Corps Maj. Thomas Schueman spent days searching for anyone who could help Zak, his friend and translator. Zak was able to get on a flight out with his wife and four young children.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"79574568","title":"Marine helps translator escape Afghanistan with family after weeklong push","url":"/Nightline/video/marine-helps-translator-escape-afghanistan-family-weeklong-push-79574568"}