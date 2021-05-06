-
Now Playing: Couple targeted in home invasion, beginning the so-called ‘Gone Girl’ case: Part 1
Now Playing: Couple in so-called ‘Gone Girl’ kidnapping case insists their story is truthful: Part
Now Playing: Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn get married and start a family: Part 11
Now Playing: Matthew Muller receives federal kidnapping charge in Denise Huskins case: Part 10
Now Playing: Detective helps connect Matthew Muller to Denise Huskins’ kidnapping case: Part 9
Now Playing: Suspect caught in home invasion case akin to Denise Huskins', Aaron Quinn’s: Part 8
Now Playing: Denise Huskins’ abductor sends new message to prove her story is true: Part 7
Now Playing: Police announce Denise Huskins’ abduction appeared to be ‘orchestrated’: Part 6
Now Playing: After missing for 48 hours, Denise Huskins is found safe in Huntington Beach: Part 5
Now Playing: Newspaper receives ‘proof-of-life’ message from the kidnapped Denise Huskins: Part 4
Now Playing: Police cast doubt on Aaron Quinn’s story of Denise Huskins’ kidnapping: Part 3
Now Playing: Denise Huskins is kidnapped by home intruder, Aaron Quinn calls police: Part 2
