Matthew Muller is charged with kidnapping Denise Huskins in ‘Gone Girl’ case: Part 2

Dublin, California, detective Misty Carausu helped break Huskins’ case, vindicating the couple, who’d been doubted. Muller pleaded guilty to the federal charge and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.
6:09 | 06/05/21

