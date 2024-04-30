What measures are in place to make military more accessible for people with autism

One active duty Air Force member is working on its disability action team to raise understanding of autism and to help review the standards for autism used by the military to determine eligibility.

April 30, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live