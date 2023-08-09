Megan Thee Stallion says she’ll ‘never be the same’ after Tory Lanez shooting

Megan Thee Stallion’s victim impact statement was read in court on her behalf this week. Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison Tuesday for shooting the hip-hop star in July of 2020.

August 9, 2023

