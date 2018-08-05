Met Gala 2018: Stars hit the red carpet in style on fashion's night out

More
The new exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute is a look at the influence of Catholicism on fashion.
0:13 | 05/08/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Met Gala 2018: Stars hit the red carpet in style on fashion's night out

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55006535,"title":"Met Gala 2018: Stars hit the red carpet in style on fashion's night out","duration":"0:13","description":"The new exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute is a look at the influence of Catholicism on fashion.","url":"/Nightline/video/met-gala-2018-stars-hit-red-carpet-style-55006535","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.