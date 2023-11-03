Missy Elliot reflects on career ahead of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honor

Robin Roberts sits down with the "First Lady of Hip Hop" about her three decades of hits and her historic induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

November 3, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live