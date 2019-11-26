Transcript for Model, actress Emily Ratajkowski on her mission to promote body positivity, feminism

actress, and businesswoman. Emily ratajkowski, one of today's biggest celebrities and among the most influential women on social media. And on this night she's receiving an award for fashion entrepreneur of the year. Taking selfies and catching up with stars like zendaya with her husband Sebastian by her side. It's just one of the many highlights in what's been a whirlwind of a career for 28-year-old ratajkowski, known to her fans as emrata. Celebrating with amazement Emily ratajkowski. So who is Emily ratajkowski? She's pretty sassy, I would say. I think she's -- really represents confidence. Reporter: With almost 25 million Instagram followers, Emily ratajkowski isn't just a social media star. She's influencing the culture with her own distinct message of body positivity and feminism. What is your brand of feminism? It's just about the ability to choose, to be whatever kind of woman you want to be. To dress however you want, whether it be in a burqa or a Reporter: She's turning heads and raising eyebrows with her skin-baring posts. Why do you think of nudity as expression yourself as a feminist? There are definitely people who would say that is not the case. I don't actually believe nudity is expressing yourself. I think choosing to represent your body however you choose is an empowering thing. But I don't think that every woman needs to be naked. It's about choice. You came to Kim Kardashian's defense when piers Morgan was making derogatory comments about her posting a nude selfie. How important is it to you to really own the narrative? We shouldn't be taking women for how they represent themselves or their body or even their sexual past and judging them for those things because that's just not something we do with men. For me it's not even about taking the narrative into my own hands. It's about calling out moments where there is inequality and unfairness. Reporter: Ratajkowski burst onto the scene in 2013, starring in robin Thicke's "Blurred lines," which sparked controversy for its hypersexualized music video and lyrics. What did you think when the controversy started around that video? I wasn't surprised, but the director and the dp were women. I felt very like comfortable with the sort of things that maybe some people deemed controversial. I understood what the idea was, and I liked it. What did you like about it? I liked that these women in this video were depicted as not taking themselves too seriously, not taking these men at all seriously, and that there was a lot of humor behind it, it was about having fun and women sort of embracing their bodies. And Emily ratajkowski joins us now. Reporter: Her career quickly cat pulted from there. She started booking acting gigs. Her first major movie -- Oh, my god. Reporter: -- "Gone girl" starring as Ben Affleck's character's girlfriend. And as Amy Schumer's friend in "I feel pretty." You were dumped? Can you stop saying dumped? Of course. I'm sorry. I just assumed that you wouldn't have to deal with stuff like that. Because of my body? Reporter: All the while gracing cover after magazine cover. Were you always comfortable in your own skin? I grew up with the idea of bodies not always being about sex. I think for me what happened was when I did hit puberty there was this sort of moment where I was like oh, now people are uncomfortable with me. Why are people now judging me because my body is different and makes them feel a different way? So how did you internalize It was hard, yeah. I think I felt really judged and I don't think that I always liked myself and I thought that oh, no one's going to take me seriously. Even at the age of 12. But I had a really good mom who basically said to me that's their problem, not yours, and took that message to heart. Reporter: She's done just that in almost every aspect of her career. And now running her own clothing company, inamorata. Ratajkowski leveraging her massive following. The brand does 96% of its business via Instagram. You post things and they sell out within minutes. Yeah. It's wild. It's really crazy. What ended up leading you to create your own company? It was sort of a long road with many different elements. Definitely always been drawn to fashion. Also I think doing a couple licensing jobs, deals, and seeing sort of like wow, they are able to really use my name and my image in a way that's super beneficial to their brand, why shouldn't I do that myself. Reporter: Ratajkowski self-funded the business and teamed up with her best friend, cat Mendenhall, who has a background in fashion sales. We met in high school. She was a freshman. I was a senior. Reporter: Ratajkowski handles creative. Mendenhall the business side. This is the start of where it all begins. All the magic happens. It's her brand. No one else is telling us or dictating how things should be done. Reporter: Ratajkowski sketches her ideas. They become reality. And her followers can't get enough. The business, how do you gauge its success? I mean, it's crazy successful. It's really fun because it's a completely new world. Something's not selling, I find a way to wear it or share it on someone else and that item sells. Reporter: We were invited behind the scenes of an inamorata photo shoot, where this two-woman team will curate all the looks. Gorge. Top three? Yeah. No jewelry. No jewelry, no belt. No shoes, no shirt, no service. Reporter: Ratajkowski serves as the primary model for the brand. This is really pretty. When you look at top models like Kendall and Gigi, it's not just because of how they look. It's also how they're branding themselves. So I realize like oh, maybe I'm not bad at this and I should do it myself. Reporter: Own time she says she's still thinking about building her brand. We're on a walk with columbo. If I wasn't here would you be thinking about something related to the product or selling the product? I think when ye building a brand and a company you do need to kind of always be thinking about how you're building that brand and company. By the way, I am genuinely like pretty obsessed. Good boy. With branding and with my company. So it isn't just like as much as I share him, it's the same thing as sharing inamora faechlt a. It feels natural. Come on, bud. Reporter: In this instagram-obsessed world ratajkowski seems to have mastered the art of sharing Herr life while still finding quiet moments like these just for herself. For "Nightline" I'm Rebecca Jarvis in New York.

