Reporter: This afternoon, the new England patriots returning to practice amid a firestorm, amidst sexual assault allegations against Antonio brown. In a newly-filed civil lawsuit, his former trainer, Brittany Taylor saying brown used false promises to lure her into his world and once there he sexually assaulted and raped her. This after brown signed a $15 million contract with the patriots. Today his first official practice. Roethlisberger, end zone. Reporter: All eyes now on whether brown will play in this Sunday's game and how the NFL will respond. This is just the latest in a league that has been tested in how seriously it takes accusations of assault. This is about much more than Antonio brown. It's about the national football league, how it handles these issues and how it listens to women. Brittany Taylor was a gymnast at central Michigan and met Antonio brown when they were in bible study together there. Over the years they got in contact and she started training him. Reporter: But in June 2017 things seemingly took a turn. Brown had established himself as one of the league's most dynamic players and was coming off his fifth career pro bowl selection as a wide receiver for the Pittsburgh steelers Taylor alleges he had just begun off-season training with her when he walked into a bathroom she was in with his penis exposed, grabbing her and kissing her without her consent. While she was watching a religious video he began masturbating behind her and ejaculated on her back. She says brown sent a member apologizing and asked her to start training with him again. She agreed with the condition that he stop flirting with her. She now experiences near daily panic attacks, frequent suicidal ideations and insomnia. Often it can be difficult for people to come forward, and she has put her name right out there. Another key part of this is Brittany Taylor says she will cooperate with the national football league and help them in their investigation. Reporter: Brown has not been charged criminally and denies each and every allegation in the lawsuit, adding any sexual interaction with Mr. Brown was entirely consensual. A sentiment which was repeated by brown's power agent, drew rosenhouse who took it one step This is a money grab. Antonio will cooperate. He will cooperate with the patriots, with the NFL, with any investigation, with the NFL pa and Antonio will be cleared. These allegations in the lawsuit are false. Essentially, the claim is that on multiple occasions, Brittany Taylor is saying Antonio brown sexually assaulted as a result, she suffered tremendous pain and suffering, and because of that, she is saying I am entitled to money Reporter: The lawsuit reportedly catching the patriots off guard, the team issuing a statement saying we are aware of the civil lawsuit filed against Antonio brown as well as the response by Antonio's representatives. We take these allegations very seriously. Under no circumstance does this organization condone sexual violence or assault. The league has informed us that they will be investigating. Today his new coach, bill Belichick and Tom Brady tight-lipped at an afternoon press conference. Were you aware of the lawsuit when you signed Antonio brown? I'm not going to be expanding on the statements that have been given. Don't you think the fans deserve to hear more from you? When we know more we'll tell The commissioner of the league has a tool to take care of this for right now and to put Antonio brown on the commissioner's exempt list. Doesn't mean he's guilty. Doesn't mean he's innocent. It's paid leave. It's basically get out of the Reporter: The "Washington post" is report being the league is considering the commissioner's exemption list. Brown, touchdown! Reporter: Brown at one point the NFL's highest paid wide receiver is the perennial all pro. Antonio brown is one of the best players in the NFL, certainly one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. This man can do things that no other wide receiver can do. He's not the biggest guy, not the strongest guy. But he's all heart on the field. Reporter: His in your face personality making him a marketing dream. He scored deals with Nike, Pepsi and others. But moments like this raising eyebrows. In July, tweeting a video showing him arriving to a training camp in napa in a hot air balloon. Time to get to work, baby. Reporter: His antics dominating the summer sports news cycle. Frostbite. Nobody's doing better than Antonio. Sidelined indefinitely after a cryomishap. I was training and trying cold therapy to recover my body, and I got out and felt my foot burning. He had another issue within days. In the NFL, they have only certain kinds of helmets that can be worn for safety issues. It turns out the helmet he had been wearing was no longer okay with the league. He was not allowed to wear T. Reporter: Brown sitting out for much of the preseason, insisting he should be allowed to wear his old helmet. Then earlier this month, the raiders fined him $215,000 for conduct detrimental to the team, to which brown responded on Instagram, saying, you are going to piss a lot of people off when you start doing what's best for release me, raiders. Then four days ago, after reports a near-physical fight between brown and the general manager, brown posted this Instagram video when he found out he'd been released by the team. Fly like an eagle! Reporter: And nowadays after signing with the patriots, replete with what appears to be a picture posted on barstool sports showing brown with his new quarterbac Tom Brady, his future on the football field is in the hands of the league's as brown's reps prepare to counter sue, Brittany Taylor is seeking unspecified damages and demanding a jury trial. We don't know if Antonio brown is telling the truth or Brittany Taylor's telling the truth. This is the case of plain and simple listening to a many would. Is the NFL going to listen to Brittany Taylor. Everyone says they're taking it seriously, are they? And our thanks to Paula Faris.

