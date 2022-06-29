Olympic champion Mo Farah reveals he was trafficked as a child

Olympic gold medalist and long-distance runner Mo Farah revealed he was trafficked to England and forced into servitude as a child in the new Red Bull Studios/BBC documentary “The Real Mo Farah.”

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live