Transcript for An orchestrated 'tour' of Chinese 'vocational center' for Muslim citizens: Part 2

"Nightline," vanished, continues. The government official is following us around the car, so we can't go anywhere. In China, everyone is under surveillance - even us. Obviously, we can't get out of the car. Don't think they would be happy about that. We are on the hunt for China's now-infamous "Re-education centers," places the United States government calls "Internment camps," and what others call "Concentration camps. Kuzzat altay believes his missing father was forced into one of those prison-like compounds for China's Muslim tizens, where there is no communication, no freedom, and no escape. I mean nobody can say anything. Even if somebody has the information, if they speak out, they're gonna be taken. The effort to keep China's Muslim population in these centers, and keep journalists out is real. Well, we've arrived. See what we can find." We come to China with a plan, two trips, two uniquely different experiences. It's taken more than a year for China to grant us a place on one of its "Chaperoned" tours of the camps. Our producer Gerry wagschal will take that spot. And I would try to see if I could find some of these centers on my own, and get inside, a difficult mission without government sanction. For me and my team, xinjiang high tech security caught us immediately. These facial recognition checkpoints just steps from baggage claim. We got about 50 yards off the plane when we got taken by the police into a little room. By the time we make it out, our "Guides" are waiting. They're really government escorts. Here, life happens under the government's eye. No matter where we go, walking down a street, shopping in a bazaar, cameras are watching. So, we wake up this morning and right outside the hotel are the same two officials that were by our side all day yesterday. They're now demanding the next move we make. They accompany us again. Are they're going to come with us or just set this up? The two women. Everywhere we went, by foot. Qu ali? Where are we going? Or by car. They constantly took pictures of us. Sometimes we could not videotape them. Earlier this year beijing released a study justifying what they call the "People's war on terror." They claim they have arrested 13,000 terrorists since 2014. And because of their methods, beijing says there have been no terror attacks inside China in three years. The government sponsored tour our producer is on begins on that note, at a museum exhibit dedicated to terror attacks. In fact, for a tour that promised to visit these "Vocational centers," it would take four days before our team actually set foot in one. Officials eventually brings the tour to two centers. Neither one looks anything like those austere photos of prison like compounds, tall walls, topped with barbed wire and guard towers. Instead, these places hold up the illusion of a small college campus. More than one thousand uighurs from their 20's to 40's are here. The accommodations, dorms with basic bunk beds, ten people per room. The cafeteria straight out of a public school. The state itself in its own internal documents calls these centers as places that brainwash the people inside of them. The "Students" we talk to give eerily similar soundbites. Nobody goes to these facilities on a voluntary basis and there's no application process. My research has shown that these camps are being modified prior to the visits. Satellite images before and after show that several months before visits are permitted, watchtowers and other security features such as metal fencing were removed from these camps. Our producer Gerry presses to get a more authentic experience. No, I want to just ask you right now, can you take us to some other places? Is it possible you could take us to --- is it possible -- Next time, next time. Ultimately, the guides won't alter the itinerary, saying we can always apply to come back to the other centers on another visit. That highly orchestrated trip, far from the reality camp survivor mihrigul tursun remembers. She says what she saw inside the camps will haunt her forever. We cannot go outside. We cannot sleep full. We cannot eat full food. We cannot take shower, even cannot wash our face, drink water, no have. Mihrigul is in the U.S. Now with her two young children, applying for asylum. She tells us she was imprisoned on three separate occasions. She is one of only a few camp survivors who have made it to the west, and dared to go public. I said, "Just kill me. Please kill me." Reporter: She even testified before congress. I just say, "Please, kill me." You asked them to kill you. Yes, please. I just said, "Please." You would rather die than just keep going through this? The Chinese government says mihrigul is a liar. While officials admit she did spend time in detention, they claim she was released after less than a month. Mihrigul stands by her story. Given the secrecy surrounding the camps, it's impossible to confirm the details 100 percent on either side. It's difficult to find out what's going on in those camps intentionally, because the Chinese government doesn't want you to know what's taking place. During my "Unauthorized" trip, we want to locate the three camps where gulzira, the mom we met in Kazakhstan, was forced to live, and the factory where she worked. Here we've got this map, where this factory would be, where gulzira auelkan had worked. It's right over the top of those, beyond those buildings that are under construction, but we can't go there because this government official's with us. Follows us everywhere with a car. They're back now." It was only on our flight back to beijing, as we were climbing to altitude, that we catch a fleeting glimpse of the alleged camps where gulzira claimed she the price for speaking about the camps is high. Serikzhan bilash, the lawyer turned activist arrested during our trip to months under arrest, facing up to seven years in prison. He was unexpectedly released this August after pleading guilty. The trade-off for his freedom, seven years of silence. We cannot rest until governments act! Back in Washington, kuzzat is one of nearly four hundred people at a rally in freedom plaza. Eight days from now is my father's 67 years old birthday. All I want is call him to say happy birthday father. That is all I want. Multiple times we went to checkpoints. It was 15 times they stopped us. The swat teams checked for our equipment. There were three different cameras that had to be erased of pictures that we took. Yes, I'm very happy for you sir. You're alive. You are American citizen. So you think that if we were -- if we were uighurs ourselves we would not be sitting here right now on this Earth. No, no. Absolutely, you'll be -- In the camp at least? -- Yeah. We can say people are disappearing. ABC news reached out to the Chinese government with a four the response was short and pointed -- I can tell you clearly that none of the claims listed in the questionnaire corresponds with facts. No rumors and lies will hold water in front of truth. Kuzzat says if that's really true, then it should be easy for the Chinese to provide proof that his dad is alive, proof he does not have. I see him in my dream, once in a while. That's the only place that I can

