The origin of the MeToo movement, a voice for underprivileged survivors

Before the movement went viral on social media and within Hollywood, Tarana Burke created the MeToo movement in 2006 to help heal sexual assault survivors in underprivileged and diverse communities.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live