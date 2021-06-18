24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

Outfielder Drew Robinson wants to help others after surviving suicide attempt: Part 2

&quot;I'm supposed to help people get through something that they don't think is winnable... I'm meant to be alive. I&rsquo;m meant to be alive,&quot; Robinson said in E60's &quot;Alive: The Drew Robinson Story.&quot;

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live