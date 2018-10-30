Pittsburgh shooting in Squirrel Hill, Mr. Rogers' real-life neighborhood

Fred Rogers real-life home was only blocks away from the tragic synagogue shooting in the neighborly community in Pittsburgh.
4:17 | 10/30/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Pittsburgh shooting in Squirrel Hill, Mr. Rogers' real-life neighborhood

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

