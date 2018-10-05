Police guard cartel victim's funeral in Acapulco

More
In the Mexican city where the morgue is overrun with bodies, the victim's son tells ABC News' Dan Harris his father's killing will never be solved.
2:37 | 05/10/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police guard cartel victim's funeral in Acapulco

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55066452,"title":"Police guard cartel victim's funeral in Acapulco","duration":"2:37","description":"In the Mexican city where the morgue is overrun with bodies, the victim's son tells ABC News' Dan Harris his father's killing will never be solved.","url":"/Nightline/video/police-guard-cartel-victims-funeral-acapulco-55066452","section":"Nightline","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.