Prosecutors call David Pecker as 1st witness in Trump hush money trial

The DA alleges that David Pecker engaged in a conspiracy with Donald Trump and Michael Cohen to help influence the 2016 election by killing negative stories about Trump.

April 23, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live