Transcript for Protests erupt in violence after George Floyd's killing

Now, some of the stories behind the faces. Never forgotten, forever celebrated. I can't thank him enough for the child he gave us. We all have big shoes to fill. "Nightline" starts right now with juju Chang. Good evening, thanks for joining us. Tonight violence erupting in Minneapolis, seeing its third straight night of unrest. Cameras capturing a chaotic scene. Police saying moments ago they evacuated the precinct after protesters entered the building and ignited several fires. This comes after outrage over the death of Floyd, a black man who died after an encounter with as darkness falls on Minneapolis tonight, fires raging, tear gas drifting as parts of the city continue to explode in anger for the second night in a row over the death of George Floyd following a police arrest No justice, no peace! Violence in Denver, too, as hundreds take to the streets. One protester almost hit by a car, another struck by a rubber bullet. Where'd it get you? Ah, man, right eye! Don't shoot! More than 40 people arrested after protests in New York. This late east outpouring of fury and frustration, the eruption of long-simmering racial tensions in America. Ahmaud arbery, out for a jog. And George Floyd, black man confronted by white people, both ending in death. All caught on camera, providing an unfiltered and undeniable view of two Americas. Two realities. Deeply divided between back and white. Lanae o'neill knows that well. She penned a tribute to black mothers for the undefeated. What do these incidents, what do they reveal about the state of America? They don't reveal anything to black people, because we've always known what country we live in, because we've had to and so, what it reveals is the conversations that white America is not having. And so what are those conversations that white America is not having in your view? I think white America needs to ask themselves, why is this acceptable? The ten-minute video, difficult to watch. Taken by a bystander Monday evening, showing the agonizing moments as George Floyd's life was ebbing away. Mama, mama. Face down on the pavement crying out for his mother who passed away more than two years a police officer's knee to his neck. Listen to him crying out, mama, mama. I just knew that he was talking to me, right? Not that I am his mother but I am part of the sisterhood of black mothers who no matter the pain, no matter the injustice, that's our father, that's our brother, that's our husband, those are our sons. I would just ask America to try to be a back mother. We are just human beings, we want to be treated with dignity and respect. I just don't have a lot of hope and faith in the system. My colleague, Alex Perez speaking with a co-organizer of the first March in Minneapolis. Armstrong says their protest was peaceful, walking two and a half-miles from the site Floyd was taken down. We asked people to leave, the majority left. Some stayed behind and others showed up after the protest and formed their own organic protest. What would you say to people who live in the community who feel their neighborhood has been turn up. No one wants anyone tearing up a neighborhood. The vast majority of demonstrators are non-violent, peaceful protesters. In a newly-released transcript of the 911 call that led to Floyd's arrest, a black man paid for fake bills and was awfully drunk. The four officers involved in the incident have been fired. No federal or state charges announced. Give me and the United States attorney the time to do this right, and we will bring you justice, I promise. The FBI and U.S. Justice department saying the federal investigation into Floyd's death is a top priority. The mayor of Minneapolis calling for the officer seen leaning on Floyd's neck, Derek chauvin to be arrest. He was one of several officers investigated after a fatal shooting in 2006. A grand jury later declined to You, you think that's okay? Another officer captured on camera, Tao holding back the crowd. He was part of a lawsuit settled out of court in 2017. Two of the 18 complaints involving chauvin resulted in discipline. One complaint against thou is still open. I'm sorry for the pain and devastation and trauma that Mr. Floyd's death has left on his family, his loved ones, our community in Minneapolis and certainly across the country and around the world. The police chief says the department is doing an internal investigation into its policies on controlling suspects. Robert Boyce served as the chief of detectives in the New York police department during Eric Garner's death in 2014. Garner died after a New York City police officer put him in a chokehold during an arrest. When you compare this to the Eric Garner case, you have to understand there are parallels but there are some distinct differences. When he was taken down, he was not under arrest, he was not handcuffed. There was still a fight going on. This is just the opposite of that. He believes in Floyd's case the officers' actions were inexcusable. Once you are handcuffed, on the ground, you pose no threat. Cooler heads have to come into that situation and take control of it. I didn't see that there. After the garner incident, the NYPD changed its training. That has to happen here in Minnesota, a complete change on how they do the policies on and rehenge. The police chief has apologized, how important is that in the healing process? It's important, and it's a step, and the thing about steps is in baby steps, they need to lead to other steps if you're going to get any place. George Floyd had only recently moved to Minneapolis, looking to start a new chapter in his life. He found a home and worked as a security guard at a restaurant and the employer was also his landlord. Floyd's the type of security I wanted. I wanted to treat people with respect, know how to talk to people to defuse a situation when it happens, without using sense of force. He's not aggressive. He's not only my employee but my friend. I really love that guy and I miss him. Floyd found love with Courtney Ross. It was kind of a love at first sight type of thing. Floyd always lifted me up, you know? I feel like sometimes I'm that person in life that lifts people up, but there has to be a lifter for the lifter. He was that. He would pick anybody up. He was the power of god to really lift people up in this world. And I miss that. He was a father and a gifted high school athlete. Those who knew him say he was mindful of his stature. His friend Alvin remembers a time when Floyd was pulled over for expired license plates bay police officer who was smaller than he. He said I know they get intimidated by my size, so I stepped back a little bit so he wouldn't feel uncomfortable. He's aware of that, I'm a big guy, and I don't want you to feel intimidated or threatened by me, you know, and that's how he was, a gentle giant, and so when I heard that someone said he resisted arrest, totally out of character. Totally. I want the world to remember that he's a man of god. And he believed everybody in this world should get a chance. There's no throw-away people. There's nobody that doesn't deserve love. I always showed that.

