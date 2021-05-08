Transcript for Provincetown hotspot highlights protection of vaccines, danger of delta variant

Reporter: This summer was supposed to be, well, normal. People who were fully vaccinated were told it was safe to ditch their masks, take vacations, and see their friends and family. Pent-up demand from a year-plus of pandemic regulations, flights quickly sold out, beaches were crowded, and it seemed everyone was toasting getting back to, well, normal. And then this picturesque cape cod downturned all that optimism upside down, becoming a national case study showing just how unpredictable the new strain of the virus is. The health experts are now encouraging people who have been here the last week or so to get tested. The state and local governments on the cape are taking steps to stem the tide to try to minimize the spread of covid-19. Reporter: More than 900 new covid cases of the aggressive delta variant have been linked to fourth of July weekend in provincetown, Massachusetts. 74% of the people who tested positive, fully vaccinated. If you look at provincetown, you can consider two elements. The way the virus is behaving and the way human beings are behaving. And the way human beings were behaving, they were in crowded areas, indoors, masks off, for prolonged period of time. The virus showed us in provincetown just how transmissible and contagious it The fact that it was passing amongst vaccinated folks was very alarming to us. Reporter: 33-year-old Johnny shaginone from Vermont, fully vaccinated, hoping for a fun weekend with friends. Partying like it's 2019, pretending like the pandemic never happened. Which a lot of us, we've been through a lot this past year and a half, so I think when you're on vacation, that's kind like what you want. You want normalcy. You don't want to be thinking about covid. Reporter: On his way home, Johnny started to feel sick. He got a positive test, then came down with classic covid symptoms. There were some places that were checking vaccination cards, but in retrospect, that wasn't really going to protect us. Because covid was -- the delta variant was spreading amongst vaccinated people. Reporter: The fact this outbreak happened in Massachusetts, a state with one of the highest vaccination rates in the country, surprised health officials. Many people, myself included, know someone or more than one person who has tested positive for covid-19 even after having been vaccinated. We need to expect that. That is not a surprise. What it shows us is that this delta variant is that much more transmissible and that until we have the majority of the country and the majority of the world vaccinated, that we will continue to see infections. Reporter: Breakthrough covid cases may be unexpected, but the provincetown outbreak with just seven hospitalizations and no deaths shows the vaccines are saving lives, even when breakthroughs happen. Alex Morris is the town manager. The vast majority have mild or moderate symptoms. Despite the fact that there are breakthrough infections, the vaccine is doing what it's supposed to be doing, preventing hospitalizations. Cerainly preventing death. Reporter: The delta variant is much more contagious than any other covid strain. According to an internal CDC document obtained by ABC news, a person infected with the original covid-19 strain could easily infect an average of two to three people in close contact. For a person who's contracted the delta variant that average could potentially jump to as many as nine people. The delta variant is behaving in a unique and different and distinctive manner than any other variant we've seen before. Some infectious disease specialists are even describing - the delta variant as, it looks like a completely different Reporter: To date, more than 70% of U.S. Adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine. According to a study from the Yale school of public health, the country's vaccination program has prevented hundreds of thousands of deaths and more than a million hospitalizations. But more than 100 million remain unvaccinated. And now we're in the next covid crisis. The daily case average has now surged to more than 84,000 infections, up more than 45% in the last week and 635% since mid-june. Take Louisiana, where only 37% of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated. It's now reporting one of the highest infection rates in the my colleague Marcus Moore spent the day inside a covid ward at Willis Knighton medical center in Shreveport. Six weeks ago, only four patients. Today, 88. It's exploding? Absolutely sky rocketing through the roof. Reporter: This surge is taking its toll on battered health care workers. I'm putting people that are my age and my parents' age in body bags. It is my worst fear for it to be one of them. To be on this -- I'll probably cry. I cry most days at work. I cry when I go home. It feels like there's never going to be an end. Reporter: In the united States, almost 98% of those now hospitalized with covid are unvaccinated. 75-year-old Kurtis cannon has been struggling to breathe with chest pains. He was skeptical about the vaccine, but not anymore. There's a lot of people out there who are reluctant to get vaccinated, and they don't believe it will help them. What do you tell those people? I tell them, they need to get vaccinated because this isn't fun. Reporter: In Missouri, 31-year-old Darrell barker refused to get vaccinated. He's now in the icu fighting for his life. His wife and 6-year-old son separated by glass. I was strongly against getting the vaccine. Just because we're a strong conservative family. But that little boy out there is a reason to have the vaccine. These are preventible deaths. These are preventible hospitalizations in the vast majority of cases. A seat belt doesn't guarantee you won't be killed in a car accident, but it's better than nothing, and these vaccines are better than a seat belt. They make it extremely unlikely that someone will die of covid-19 or be hospitalized or placed in an icu from covid-19. Reporter: Back in provincetown, where summer tourism is the lifeblood of the economy, now no one is taking any chances with the delta variant. We just implemented an indoor mask mandate until we get this under control. I think the worst numbers are behind us. I think we're going to emerge stronger and safer because of this. Reporter: Businesses like pilgrim house are now enforcing strict rules. You have to prove you're vaccinated with the original paperwork just to get in the most of the people infected in this outbreak are vaccinated. You're still now requiring vaccines to enter your restaurant? That's right. How come? I've got a large team to protect. I have a great number of people that visit this property, one of our multiple venues. They expect me to do what I need to do to protect them. Reporter: Ken has owned pin grill house since between 14. We need to make enough money to survive for the year. One bad day can make or break a so this virus, this outbreak, we take very, very seriously. We ask that you take that step and get vaccinated before you come and enjoy all that provincetown has to offer. Even though people are testing positive, we're not seeing a lot of seerness illness, myself included. I do feel thankful for that. Reporter: Back home in Vermont, Johnny is almost completely recovered, urging others to get vaccinated. I know it's not perfect, it never was touted as being the perfect vaccine. But it's something in defense of and I think that we all need to take advantage of that.

