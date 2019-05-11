Queen Latifah on role in ‘The Little Mermaid Live’: ‘You got one shot at this thing!’

More
The star-studded presentation features 12 live musical numbers and will be presented Tuesday night, the 30th anniversary of the legendary Disney animated film's release.
6:21 | 11/05/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Queen Latifah on role in ‘The Little Mermaid Live’: ‘You got one shot at this thing!’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:21","description":"The star-studded presentation features 12 live musical numbers and will be presented Tuesday night, the 30th anniversary of the legendary Disney animated film's release.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"66757951","title":"Queen Latifah on role in ‘The Little Mermaid Live’: ‘You got one shot at this thing!’","url":"/Nightline/video/queen-latifah-role-mermaid-live-shot-thing-66757951"}