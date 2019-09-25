Transcript for Real-life 'Bad Moms' redefine what it means to be a good mother

Reporter: It's ladies night out in Des Moines, Iowa. But this crowd has something else in common: They're almost all moms. This venue holds over 2,700 seats and it's completely sold out. Reporter: They're here to see Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley, the comedic duo behind the viral webseries hashtag imomsohard. It looks like you're pressing something against a tennis racket. We noticed that nobody online is talking about how motherhood is kinda like a Show. Reporter: This mom, even on her night out, can't fully escape. Was that your alarm? For my son's medicine. Oh, her alarm for her son's medicine just went off. What is it about #imomsohard that you guys love so much? They're so relatable. I pooped by myself today. I didn't even know I could do it without someone staring at me. They're raw, they're real, they're funny. My friend doesn't scream at she offers to hold your coffee. Reporter: In a way, having kids made your career as opposed to killing it, which is what so many moms fear. Yeah, right. And I've never been more tired or I'm 30 pounds heavier. It's a wonderful irony. When mom wants a night off, she's practically a fugitive. Everybody's looking for her all of a sudden. Reporter: They're part of a wave of mothers who say they're parting with cultural norms, redefining what it means to be a good mother. Oh, my god, this is going to be so much fun. Let's Ruin it by inviting our husbands and kids to come with us. Reporter: It started with the 2016 movie "Bad moms." I feel like that movie nailed it, like they're all like trying their best and failing in different directions, which is what we're all doing. It was yeah, very accurate. Reporter: But even before "Bad moms" hit theaters, #imomsohard was already dominating on YouTube. I'm so short. And they don't make one size fits all, really? Because some girls wear this as a dress at the nightclub. Hey, hey, girl. The product of a candid friendship that started with a chance encounter at an L.A. Comedy show. They both got married and had children. And then, in the midst of being new moms, inspiration struck. We just felt like we were failing on all fronts. We had a glass of wine and we were bawling. That's what we came up with in that moment. How come nobody shows you this? Reporter: Their intention was to be bubbly, upbeat and inspiring. This is Kristen. And this is Jen. I have a 5-year-old boy and a 3-year-old daughter. I have a 3-year-old boy and a 7 month old named, um, you guys, Delilah. And in that moment, Jen forgot her daughter's name. And it was so genuine and wonderful. We're good, mom. See what I just did? She just forgot her kid's name. We thought maybe we can make other people feel better about the parenting job that they're doing. Reporter: They embraced the mistake and the video started wracking up views. That's what's wonderful about the community that's become this collective on Facebook. Is that there is this effort to like outdo each other in what's terrible. So like they're like, don't feel I once did this. And they're like, well, I once did this. And it feels wonderful to have people going, hey, I know you feel terrible about this moment, but we're going to make you feel better, because we're in this together. It's not a good feeling. Everybody's trying. Reporter: Clearly their message resonates. Their YouTube videos have over 9 million views. This is their second national tour. They have a comedy special on Amazon right now, and they're in development with Warner bros. For a TV show to air on ABC. What's the future of #imomsohard? Empire. If moms were making movies, there'd be a brave heart for moms. Reporter: She'd be the first to tell you she's engaged in her own battle, the battlefield? Her home on New York's long Island. And the opponents are her own kids. I love them to death. They're so crazy. Reporter: The 26-year-old is a mother of four. Her three older step kids and her son, 7 year old cashton. She admits a blended family can be tough to manage. They're typical teenagers. They're very mouthy. Reporter: So she found herself looking for outlets and stumbled across this page, the bad moms of Long Island. I honestly found the group by searching mom groups on Facebook. Reporter: She is now a moderator. A bad mom isn't a neglectful mom, she doesn't fit that cookie cutter model. Reporter: She joined after her daughter Olivia was Bourne. They don't understand you don't have to give your opinion to everyone. Reporter: She decided to create a safer space. There really was a need for it. It took off. Reporter: Now the group has more than 15,000 members. Moms post stories that are self-deprecating, even a little raunchy. It's a place where moms can be themselves. This is your standard play date attire. Nobody's dressing up to the nines. You could have food, boogers. You don't know what's going to wind up on you. Reporter: Every once in a while, Jessie and the ladies do dress up for a bad moms night out. A lot of times moms say the biggest thing about motherhood that's rough for them is losing their friends who are not mothers. This is a really good opportunity for moms to meet other moms in a similar situation. Reporter: From Long Island all the way to the heartland, moms across America are joining together, ready to butt the image of how mothers behave. For "Nightline," Diane Macedo in Des Moines, Iowa.

