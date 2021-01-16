Remembering the life of Joanne Rogers, the widow of TV legend Mr. Rogers

Joanne Rogers wished to carry on the legacy of her husband, who delighted and educated children on his TV show "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood." "Nightline" last spoke to her in 2019.
0:53 | 01/16/21

Transcript for Remembering the life of Joanne Rogers, the widow of TV legend Mr. Rogers
That smile, that spirit, and of course that last name. Joann Rogers, or Mrs. Rogers. The widow of a TV legend whose lessons of kindness and acceptance influenced generations. You remember Mrs. Rogers. Helping inspire. Mr. Rogers neighborhood," later providing guidance for a production of "A beautiful day in the neighborhood," a film starring Tom Hanks. How do you think your husband would have reacted by being portrayed by this guy? I think he might have been speechless. Championing her husband's legacy after his death, always with a touch of kindness. How do you think he practiced being kind? Fred was a minister, first and foremost. And the program was his ministry. Joann Rogers was 92.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

