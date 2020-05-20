Transcript for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on what essential workers mean to her

You wanted to act that lung cancer and your mom. Drove a school bus at break time cleaned houses. What's an essential worker eight. To me an essential worker is. Any person in this country that. It's helping keep the lights time and helping us live day by day whether it is the farm workers who are picking the food that. Me and I at the grocery store whether it's the gymnastic workers back. Means. Cleans the family's homes let bits that their mother or father can go out. And get work done for the day. Whether it's our drivers whether it's an MTA bus driver or an act driver helps people get too when from. Worker the hospital where everything to go. They're the people that keep our lights and society and the great irony of essential workers is that. They have typically been under paid under recognized and under Allen in our economy and if there's one thing that I hope. At this crisis shows us if that are essential workers deserve so much more.

