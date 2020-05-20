Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on why she voted against the CARES Act

The New York congresswoman told "Nightline," “I knew that that bill was not structured to solve our biggest problems that we have and the issue is that we were in a race against time.”
0:47 | 05/20/20

Transcript for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on why she voted against the CARES Act
Let's get to the cares act because you were a lone Democrat boating against the cares acts what was arrest now. It with. Sacks. 88 typical homes and casting votes is not something that anyone balance and had. But. Representing the hardest hit communities in the country I knew that at bill was not structured. To solve. Our deepest problems that we and the issue is that. We were in a race against time. And I felt like we could do better and in fact we knew that we could do better because we have to come back to congress just four weeks later to fix it.

