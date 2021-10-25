Residents of Dawson Spring, Kentucky, try to salvage homes reduced to rubble

All that remains of Chris and Meghan Bean’s home is the front steps after a massive tornado erased years’ worth of memories. Tens of thousands more homes are left without power or water.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live