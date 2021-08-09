Transcript for Under new restrictive abortion law, women face crisis scenario in Texas

What's this? Oh, yeah! I love my daughter more than anything in this world. Reporter: Malia hazid loves being a woman. Being a mother is the best thing that's happened to me. Reporter: She wasn't always ready for the trials of I'm a very impatient person, but with Maya, I'm not. I keep thinking, I chose to have this child, she is here because of me, she is my life. Reporter: Chasing a toddler and managing tantrums is a challenge no matter how old you are. Malia realizes she's far more qualifiedt 27 than she would have been as a college student. I had my first abortion at 20. I wasn't trying to get pregnant. I was using contraceptives. I definitely knew I wasn't read to be a parent. I wasn't emotionally ready, I wasn't financially ready at all. I was a college student sharing a one bedroom with my best friend a cat. Reporter: Maria says that experien, full of twists and turns, solidified for her that women need to be in charge of their own health care. Now she feels that right is under attack from a new law. Abortion was already very hard to access in Texas. Now it's become so much harder. Reporter: Texas is now home to one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the nation. A law sending shock waves across the country. Roe V. Wade has not been formally overruled in any way. But as a practical matter in the state of Texas, as of today, it is not possible for most women to obtain an abortion beyond the sixth week of pregnancy. Reporter: At issue, Texas senate bill 8 which bans virtually any abortion after the sixth week of pregnancy, before most women even know they're pregnant. It is a six-week ban, which is essentially two weeks after a missed period. So if this is an unintended pregnancy, you would find out really within a short amount of time. The law doesn't have any criminal penalties attached to what's unique about this law is that it's enforced by private parties, not by government officials. So any individual can bring a lawsuit to enforce the ban. If they're successful, they can receive damages of a minimum of $10,000 plus legal fees. Reporter: That means private citizens can sue anyone who AIDS O abets an unlawful abortion, from the doctors who perform them, to drivers who take women to the clinic. It's vigilanteism and bounty hunting, that's what's it's private citizens with personal agendas and personal biases. It's such a disaster. This is the boldest prolife policy that the Texas legislature has ever passed. We don't believe abortion is a good, we don't think it's good for Texas women, we don't think -- definitely don't think it's good for their children. It's designed to ban abortion, it's designed to make things harder for people, and that's exactly what they're experiencing. Dr. Kumar works at this planned parenthood in Texas. I spoke with him last week as he was seeing the impacts of the new law. What has the last 24 hours been like for you as a provider, a doctor? Tuesday before the law went into effect we were here late with the other staff, trying to see as many people as we could. Reporter: He normally performs 20 to 30 abortions a day. Since the new law went into effect, he has only seen six patients and had to turn half of them away because they no longer qualified. We see the people, we know their names, we have their stories, they're right in front of us. So to look at them and sort of have to enforce the law, it feels very unethical, it feels like it's not right, it's not just. Reporter: Kumar said the threat of potential lawsuits left him with little choice. The lawsuits are concerning. But rather than centers myself, I want to center my patients, make sure we do what we can for What do you fear most about this law? I'm fearful about the people who won't get the care they need. I'm fearful folks are going to try things themselves because they don't have access. Reporter: Providers are especially concerned because the law makes no exception for victims of rape or incest. Is that acceptable to you? It feels even more cruel. The fact that they haven't also added exceptions that many other bans do. Why not make an exception for rape or incest? There's a moral disagreement. The condition about when the child came into existence doesn't change the moral worth of that child. Reporter: Today when governor Greg Abbott was pressed on why the law makes no exception for rape or incest, his answer? Texas will work tirelessly to make sure that we eliminate all rapists from the streets of Texas by aggressively going out and arresting them and prosecuting them and getting them off the streets. So goal number one in the state of Texas is to eliminate rape. Reporter: But Abbott has not called on lawmakers to take up any new rape prevention legislation. It has turned into a crisis center. People do not know where to go. Reporter: Doris Dixon oversees patient access at the planned parenthood in Houston. She says the call center is now dealing with desperation on a daily, almost hourly, basis. One woman's call imprinted in her mind. We have one that just learned she was pregnant on the day that the law went into effect. And they discovered she was 5.2 weeks. But she also discovered that she had coronavirus, that same day. To hear her beg for someone to help her. Was hard. Now she has to quarantine for 14 days. Which then would put her out of the state limit of when she can seek services. Reporter: Dixon estimates that 70% of the people seeking abortion care last week were turned away. I take it personally. I have failed in my role to help someone. Reporter: With nowhere to go, Texas women are now forced to call clinics out of state. Malia Aziz knows the cost of doing just that. When she found out she was pregnant that first time seven years ago, she had just emigrated here from Pakistan. I was in a relatively new country, I didn't know the laws and the legal system. Reporter: She ended up at a crisis pregnancy center where she says anti-abortion rights activists lied to her about the laws in Texas. In a panic, she went to a clinic in Colorado. It's not cheap. And insurance doesn't cover it. I didn't have a lot of money laying around. Reporter: Luckily, a family member paid. She says the whole process cost around $2,000. Eventually she became an advocate, working at the Texas equal access fund, helping women across the state pay for their abortions. The harmful impact of S.B. 8 cannot be overstated. Patients are being forced to continue pregnancies against their will or endure countless barriers, including traveling hundreds of miles. Think about who is most impacted. It's going to be largely black and brown populations. It's going to be low-income Reporter: A group of abortion providers asked the U.S. Supreme court to step in and temporarily stop the new law from going into effect. Last Thursday, the court refused to take action for now. The supreme court did not rule in any way on the constitutionality of the law. I think it is very likely that this Texas law will be back in front of the supreme court sooner rather than later. Reporter: This law also targets people who support women that get an unlawful abortion. Why punish these people? This is making sure that the law is actually complied with. We still have a very high legal standard letter an Uber driver who doesn't know what's going on is definitely not going to be the target of this law -- But they are. They are the target of the law. An Uber driver, under this law, can be sued, at least $10,000 at minimum -- No the law says if you are -- if you have been proven to aid and abet an illegal abortion, then you will be held accountable. For many people who might otherwise want to assist a friend, a sister, a neighbor, in securing an abortion, they may be deterred from doing that because of the fear of legal liability. Reporter: Malia says this law won't help mothers like her, it will hurt them. Earlier this year, she faced another tough decision. Maya was about -- a little over a year and I found myself pregnant again. Again, I wasn't expecting it. Reporter: She was 5 weeks along. Her husband is active military and lives three hours away on base during the week. Malia says with work and a baby, she doesn't have the resources for another child yet. We made a pros and cons list. We both agreed it wasn't the time, it wasn't going to work. We both wanted to dedicate all of our time, energy, to the daughter that we have, that we love very much, and it was that easy. We made the decision to have an abortion, and then I did. Reporter: Malia says women often stay quiet out of shame. She made the choice to go public because she says people need to know they aren't alone. I have no shame. I have no regrets. My two abortions don't bother me, just like most of the people that I work with, their abortions don't bother them either because their lives are families, our families, our futures, our presents, they're all better for it.

