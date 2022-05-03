Rising prices spurs ‘gift economy’ in some communities

In the United States, inflation has reached a 40 year high. The impact of rising prices has led some to grow the “gift economy,” which relies on exchanges from expensive items like furniture to food.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live