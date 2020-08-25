Transcript for RNC Night 1: GOP formally nominates Trump to 2nd term, Nikki Haley, Trump Jr. speak

Republican be national convention commencing with the surprise appearance from president trump. Accepting a second nomination for president. Republican heavy weights and family taking turns to make their case for the latest we go to ABC's Rachel Scott, reporting from Charlotte, North Carolina, Rachel? Reporter: This was an unprecedented start to an unconventional convention. No long lines of Republicans waiting to enter the convention center. No big crowds packing in to an arena, inside, 393 delegates, all met with temperature checks. They had to receive a negative covid-19 test before arriving. The excitement, met with a wave of disappointment T GOP chair woman kicking off the roll call saying she wishes they could have had the large scale convention as planned. The president still trying to bring an element of surprise, making an appearance, on day one, and though he promised that this week would be full of optimism, he aired his grievances and painting a dark picture of what America would look like under abide enadministration. And under way as the pandemic is going on, the country face as reckoning. Reporter: President trump is crashing his own party. The president not content to wait. Making appearances in north Carolina. This has been a real love fest between North Carolina and trump. Right? Reporter: And Washington, on day one of the Republican national convention. We have six incredible people who were held hostage by various countries. Reporter: Like the Democrats last week, most of the presentation was scaled back, thanks to covid-19. Monday night's theme, land of promise. From a global pandemic to the deaths of George Floyd and breonna Taylor, 2020 has tested our nation in ways we have not seen for decades. In much of the democratic party, it's fashionable to say that America is racist. That is a lie. America is not a racist country. Reporter: The speaker lineup including close trump associates and family. Joe Biden is the lochness monster of the swamp, for the past half century he has been lurking around in there. If you are looking for hope, look to the man that none of them could do, and built the greatest country that we have seen, and president trump will do it again. Reporter: A big difference from the scene in 2016, and a far cry from the raucous crowds that the president seems to love. Earlier in the day, the president spoke to a crowd of support ers at a North Carolina airport, packed shoulder to shoulder, largely without masks. I felt really an obligation to come here today to say hello to the people of North Carolina. Reporter: One of the first orders of convention business, delegates voted to formerly renominate the president and vice president pence. We are excited to nominate. Donald J trump. And vice president Mike pence. For four more years. Thank you for all you have done to make America great again. Trump 2020! Thank you very much. Four more years, four more Now, if you want to really drive them crazy, you say 12 more years. Tonight opens as the administration is dealing with twin weather emergencies. Massive wild fires in the west, and potentially devastating storms along the gulf coast. Marco making land fall in Louisiana tonight. And tropical storm Laura expecting to slam in the same state in just two days. The president is also dealing with a major shake-up in his inner circle, his adviser is leaving the administration to spend more time with her family. This convention will come order! As a convention gets under way, the party taking on criticism of the president's handling of the covid-19 pandemic. So far, more than 177,000 Americans have died from the Reporter: This week Republicans are turning to every day Americans to refocus the conversation. Our business was on the brink. Threatened to be shut down from losses that were not our fault. Reporter: Like Tonya who said the federal money from the paycheck protection program saved her Montana coffee shop. Not only were we able to keep our employees, we were hiring ever since. Reporter: The president is fighting a up hill battle. Recent polls believe the pandemic response would be better under Biden. What they are doing is using covid to steal an election. They are using covid to defraud the American people, all of our people of a fair and free election. Here, here. We cannot do that. Reporter: And ABC's exclusive interview with kamala Harriss and Joe Biden, said that the president's leadership of was Do you blame him for lives lost? I don't blame him for the crisis. I blame him for walking away without solutions. The idea of saying it's going to go away, or a miracle is going to happen, there's all talk about crazy things about bleach and using -- I mean, it's just, he has not listened to the scientists. Are we going to have a president in place who is paying attention to the health and needs of the American people? Or is he going to be manipulating the American people for his personal and political Reporter: The trump administration has taken heat for the handling of the ongoing racial issues. It sparked protests coast-to-coast after the death of George Floyd and breonna Taylor. And more protests in battleground state Wisconsin, where this weekend, police shot an unarmed black man, Jacob Blake, leaving him in serious condition. The RNC choosing to reframe the discussion around law and order. Featuring mark and Patricia Mcclosky, the white St. Louis capitol that brandished guns in a black lives matter March. You saw us on your screens and Twitter feeds, we are not the type to back down, and thankfully neither is Donald Trump. Reporter: The pair now facing felony weapons charges that the president has called a disgrace. No matter where you live, your family will not be safe in the radical Democrats America. Reporter: The RNC tapping Florida father Andrew Pollock, whoses daughter was killed in the parkland school massacre. I believe the safety of our kids depends on whether this man is re-elected. I hope you join me in helping to make that happen. Reporter: ABC spent months with Pollock for our film after parkland. My daughter is on my shoulder all day long, telling me never to quit. We are going to fix it. We are going to fix it for these people. I focus all my energy on what I can do to prevent things like this from happening again. Okay, everybody, girls look at me. Big smiles. That's less painful when I do things like that than thinking about my daughter all the time and who could have been. Reporter: The president is hoping voters will focus on his successes. Trump's America is a land of opportunity. A place of promise. Reporter: This type, without much of a party platform, the RNC marking a crucial moment for the president and the country. We live in a world had that only wants you to believe in the bad news. Racially, economically and culturally polarizing news. The truth is, our nation always bends back toward fairness. We are not fully where we want to be, but I thank god almighty, we are not where we used to be. Reporter: For nightline -- Our thanks, coming up, how

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.