Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney level up UK's Wrexham football club

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney discuss their passion for the Welsh football club that they bought, and the team's turnaround from underdogs to international sensation.

May 3, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live