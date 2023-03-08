Sarah Ferguson reflects on new book, new era of the Royal family

The Duchess of York speaks to Juju Chang about her new book "A Most Intriguing Lady," Prince Andrew and the current status of the Royal family as King Charles awaits his coronation.

March 8, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live