Transcript for Selma Blair talks balancing her health alongside being a mom

Reporter: With her signature mega watt smile and rocking her cane as an accessory, a vibrant Selma Blair opening up to "People" magazine nearly one year after she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. I have more joy now than I ever have. Reporter: The actress who said she was suffering from Ms years before it was diagnosed last August talks about balancing her health alongside her day to day routine as a mom. When you were first diagnosed what initially went through your I cried. I had tears. They weren't tears of panic. They were tears of knowing I now have to give in to a body that had lost control. And there was some relief in that. Because ever since my son was born, I was no an Ms flareup and didn't know. And so when I got the diagnosis, I cried for some relief. Oh, good, I'll be able to do something. Reporter: Since then, Selma has become an advocate, bravely sharing her struggles, dealing with the disease with millions of fans on social media. When I go in the bathroom. I have women, like it's a '80s movie, like woo. I think anytime you come out and have a sense of humor and just show, this is how I'm living my life today and it's okay today. You know, just for some inspiration. Reporter: Back in February, Selma discussed how she pushed through some of her darkest moments. What gets you through those difficult days? I get in bed, and I don't move. You just half to. You can't do it all. It's fine to feel really crappy. Reporter: But also gushing about her son Arthur. He knows what he wants. He doesn't put up with garbage. Yet he's very empathetic and very grounded. Sense of humor. He has great hair, good-looking kid. He makes me laugh all the time. I love being with him. She is an inspiration. The newest issue of "People" can be found on newsstands this Friday. It was Maya Angelou who said we may encounter many defeats, but we must not be defeated.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.