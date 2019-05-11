Transcript for Sen. Kamala Harris’ childhood friend talks about being bussed together

Every school day of the year Berkeley. Buses move almost 3500 program run down. My name is Carolina looked around the corner from homily. Com and I were last together from 1970 went 932000. School we met each other every morning happened at the corner of Bancroft and Browning. In west Berkeley student line to get on the bus. To be able to be blasted go into this environment in transports you into a whole another little you know universe its expansion mind. I just remember her. She would talk. Sing songs. And the bus driver needed faith in the kids were top. College which they share you know people tapped down so that everyone can listen to what about bus driver was saying. I remember herb. He liked sitting in the front of the circle. She is very attentive she was paying attention she wasn't talking ethnic it's my in the back talking she was listening. She was listening to the story has not been backed. You know her life could have taken a totally different course.

