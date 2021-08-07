Transcript for Sha’Carri Richardson’s sidelining ignites debate over marijuana rules

Reporter: It was supposed to be an introduction. Sha'carri Richardson. Reporter: The fastest woman in the United States. 21-year-old sha'carri Here comes sha'carri! Richardson's going to Tokyo! Reporter: Scorching her competition in the olympic trial finals. A sure bet to join the U.S. Olympic team in Tokyo this year, it was her flair, energy, and mind-blowing performances at the trials that won the hearts of Americans across the country. Yeah, I am an olympian. A dream since I've been young. Tokyo! Reporter: The Tokyo olympics slated to start just this month, with Richardson ready to be one of the newest faces of team usa. But all that came to a screeching halt. The U.S. Olympic track star sha'carri Richardson suspended for a month after testing positive for marijuana. Reporter: The track star's road to olympic glory completely abandoned after testing positive for marijuana. The world anti-doping agency sidelining Richardson for 30 days, voiding her trial times, making it so she could not compete in the olympics. This weekend, Richardson tweeting, I'm sorry. I can't be y'all olympic champ this year, but I promise I'll be your world champ next year. Richardson revealing on NBC she'd smoked the substance to help cope with her mother's passing. Don't judge me, because I am human. I'm you, I just happen to run a little faster. Reporter: While the suspension gave way for the possibility of Richardson at least being able to compete in the 4x100 relay, ustf recently announcing Richardson would not be able to compete there either, citing their sympathies and understanding for Richardson's situation but highlighting they must maintain fairness for all the athletes. The suspension igniting an outpouring of support for the young star. Athletes from all sports exclaiming to let Richardson run, while others said the penalty was fair. The rules are the rules. And everybody knows what the rules are going in. Whether they should remain the rules is a different issue. But the rules are the rules. And I was really proud of her. Reporter: It's the latest debate in a nation where attitudes around marijuana use are drastically shifting. 91% of Americans saying marijuana should be legal for medicinal or recreational use. Now it seems the American public is at odds with international standards of competition. And everyone seems to be taking sides. Even democratic reps AOC and Jamie Raskin sending a letter asking usada to reconsider the ban. Now as America's passes woman remains benched ahead of the world's biggest competition, the public is left wondering how in 2021 cannabis use could still crush somebody's dreams. Cannabis does not pose a risk to public health. The CDC has determined that 80,000 Americans die every year from alcohol, from alcoholism. Not one American has ever died from cannabis. Yet wada and the olympic anti-doping committee has no problem with athletes using alcohol. Reporter: Richardson used marijuana in Oregon, where the drug is legal, one of at least 18 states to have fully legalized cannabis. And activists like Steven Hawkins of the marijuana policy project argue the substance is not performance-enhancing and the rules prohibiting it are outdated. People do not see cannabis as performance-enhancing drug, which is the reason for her suspension, or one of the purported reasons. We are in a country now where almost 40% of the states have legalized cannabis, compared to the time when the world anti-doping laws were first written around cannabis, which at that point not one state had legalized. So the world anti-doping authority, the U.S. Anti-doping authority, their view on cannabis is moralistic. It's anachronistic. It needs to change. Reporter: For Richardson, catastrophic downfall. Known for flair, those nails, and Orange hair, she's running on fire. The 21-year-old from Dallas known for breaking national records while a freshman at lsu. Eventually dubbed herself "That girl." Will have her dreams deferred as a result of marijuana, forcing her to wait three more years before another shot at gold. Richardson is one of four elite American runners missing the games due to drug violations. But activists are hopeful she'll be one of the last athletes to suffer the consequences of her cannabis use. And possibly the start of a sea change around marijuana use in athletics. My sense is the sha'carri Richard son story is that watershed moment that may take the marijuana, pot, off the banned list eventually. But I think one important point throughout this whole thing is that we need to keep in mind, this is not a U.S. Decision, this is a world anti-doping decision. It's a worldwide decision. And there's a lot of disparity about whether marijuana should be allowed or not. When we look at professional sports, we have NFL change its policy. We've seen the national basketball association take a very different view. So the olympic committee is stuck in the past. Reporter: Either way, sha'carri Richardson isn't passing the blame to anyone else. Accepting the responsibility for her actions. And while she'll continue to cheer on her teammates in Tokyo this August, experts seem confident that this is just the beginning for her. The structure of our olympic programs around the world, I think they need to be much more understanding of the pressures of the athletes, especially in the 21st century. It's so different from what it was 20, 30, 40, 50 years ago. I think these organizations need to change with the times so that we don't lose the sha'carri richardsons in the shuffle, but instead, can celebrate them and put them on the pedestal where they belong.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.