Shaquille O'Neal and other stars join in to celebrate the week-long event.

"GMA" got an exclusive first look at the basketball legend taking a dip with sharks for Discovery Channel's annual "Shark Week."

Princess Cruises has a variety of shark-themed events on board the Caribbean Princess to celebrate Shark Week.

What not to do when sharks are in the water

Experts from Discovery Channel's "Shark Week" share their top tips on what not to do when you come face-to-face with a shark.