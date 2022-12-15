Sneak peek inside ‘Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration’ on ABC

ABC News’ Zohreen Shah gets a backstage look at the Dec. 15 special, starring H.E.R., Josh Groban and Shania Twain, that celebrates three decades of the beloved Disney musical.

December 15, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live