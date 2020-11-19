Transcript for Stand Up for Heroes Foundation helps wounded warrior build a family

It's an annual benefit founded by our own Bob woodruff, helping raise money to help wounded warriors. Tonight, one grateful veteran. My job in aviation, taking care of engines, catapults, and to actually launch and help recover aircraft. My dream was to stay in the Navy. We went for a motorcycle ride. And unfortunately, we had an accident. I went paralyzed instantly. The first thing that came to my mind was that, my life is over. Reporter: For Fernando and Jessica, their dream was to have a baby. To do that, they needed fertility treatment. I think it is up to $15,000 or something like that. Us communicating that to the doctor, she told us about the Bob woodruff foundation. How can we ask people to fight for our country, on to sacrifice, when they come home they can't have a family? Reporter: Through donations and support they got this gift. I don't know where we would be or I would be without my child, my Roman, my little roror. Hats off to all.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.