-
Now Playing: 10th Annual Stand Up for Heroes Event: Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, Jerry Seinfeld and More
-
Now Playing: Nation honors America's heroes on Veterans Day
-
Now Playing: Celebs and comedians hit the red carpet for the 11th annual Stand Up for Heroes event
-
Now Playing: California residents describe loss, harrowing escapes from deadly wildfires
-
Now Playing: 'Stand Up For Heroes': A message of fighting and healing together
-
Now Playing: Michelle Obama on her marriage, husband's grueling campaign
-
Now Playing: Veterans team up with former athletes to build more than just physical strength
-
Now Playing: At least 5 dead, cities evacuated as wildfire engulfs Northern California
-
Now Playing: 'Basketball: A Love Story': The game's legends explore its key moments in history
-
Now Playing: What we know about California bar shooting that left 12 dead
-
Now Playing: Post midterms, Sessions out in stunning resignation, some races too close to call
-
Now Playing: Telling legendary journalist Marie Colvin's story in 'A Private War'
-
Now Playing: Battle for Congress: breaking down results of midterm elections
-
Now Playing: Democrats take House, Republicans keep Senate in historic midterms
-
Now Playing: Attacking the vote: how American votes can be 'hacked'
-
Now Playing: US soldier killed in Afghanistan had one message for US ahead of midterms: Vote
-
Now Playing: Brian Kemp, Stacey Abrams make final push in tight Georgia governor's race
-
Now Playing: In Wisconsin, farmers struggling to make ends meet may play vital role in midterms
-
Now Playing: Nightline midterms 2018: Issues you need to know about
-
Now Playing: One day before midterm elections, voters speak out on what issues matter most to them