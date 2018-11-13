Transcript for 'Stand Up For Heroes': A message of fighting and healing together

country. Here's Zachary. ?????? From the boss -- to the titans. A star-studded lineup uniing to honor those who served and sacrificed for our country. At the 12th annual stand up for heroes event. Nothing better. It's the least we can do. Celebrating heroes like Justin and his wife, Kim Lee. It's a hard thing to describe, leaving the military. Justiname home with his limbs intact, but his deployment did damage to his mind. It wasn't until I returned from deployment and his dad took his own life. That sent me spiraling downhill. At one point he considered taking his own life. Now they are helping spread awareness about the silent wounds of war. The fact that 20 veterans a day are taking their lives while working to get rid of the stigma that we come back from war and it's not okay to seek help. The event raised $45 million to date. It started by Bob woodruff and his wife and their foundation after he was injured by a roadside bomb while on assignment in 2006. Is there anything good that happened, I had a chance to accomplish something like this. People here like Justin and Kim are battle tested and resilient. We built connections to a supportive community and together we are unbreakable. With a little help from Bruce, fighting together and healing together. Thanks to Zachary and don't

