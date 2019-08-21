Transcript for Tennis star Cori 'Coco' Gauff talks Wimbledon debut at 15: 'The sky isn't the limit'

Let's talk about wimbledon. Have you had time now to kind of reflect on what you accomplished? For me, I'm still like-- can't-- still can't believe it. This is coco gauff -- she's the 15-year-old tennis phenom who burst onto the world taking on and beating the legendary Venus Williams in her debut at wimbledon. On the court I was not thinking about Venus, I was just playing my game. No small feat -- considering Venus and her sister Serena were two of coco's biggest role models and that she was playing in one of the biggest tennis tournaments in the world. The stands were full, people were cheering your name. Everybody wanted a picture with you or wanted your autograph. What was that experience like for you? For me, it was crazy because growing up, I just thought about winning tournaments and playing wimbledon and the grand slams. But I never thought about all that would come with it. Coco was already the youngest qualifier in history to make the main draw at wimbledon, when she smashed her way into thousands of hearts, making it all the way to the final 16. Beating veteran players like polona hercog. In upset after upset. How has your life I don't wanna say changed since then. But it is-- it is different. How's it been? I feel like as a person, I feel like I grew a lot just after that tournament 'cause I got to experience things that not many 15-year-olds get to experience. Coco, riding high on her success will be playing as a wild card in the us open next week and she is in the zone. Practicing 4 hours every day in the Florida heat. We kinda try to practice when we can 'cause sometimes it but it takes a lot -- a lot of work and a lot of hours. When did it all sink in that, hey, I'm pretty good at this? As or me, I always, like, try to push myself. So I never tell it-- like, I know that I'm doing well. But I don't tell myself, oh, I'm pretty good I think 'cause I think I can always improve. Who has given the best advice? And what was the advice on the court and also off the court? All my-- on the court I would just say my dad-- his best advice was just to tell me to go into the tournament believing I can win. And off court, for me, was just to-- just enjoy life and-- at the end, all this is gonna be over. After that, my tennis kinda improved-- jumped-- another level because I stopped putting so much pressure on tennis, tennis, tennis It's advice that's obviously worked for coco -- after all no one thought the 15-year-old could beat some of the world's top players. What do you want-- when people are watching you play, what do you want them to feel when they're watching you? For me, I just want them to feel that anything's possible and that, like, honestly, the sky's the limit. Actually no. The sky isn't the limit. You can go as far as you want I think that anything is possible at any age or any point in time of your life. I gotta say, coco, your composure, where does that come from? To be honest, I don't know, maybe from being the oldest. I'm the oldest sibling-- maybe that or maybe just playing tennis I think probably helps because I'm on the court alone. She may feel alone on the court -- but offcourt her family is with her every step of the way. Her parents giving up their own careers to support coco -- dad Corey is now one of her coaches.. Her six and eleven year old brothers like to attend coco's practices. And her mother Candi's ecstatic wimbledon celebrations went viral. We sat down with coco and her parents back home. Reporter: Did you realize you became a viral sensation at Not immediately. But, like, when I'm walking through the venues and -- people notice me or stopping me and -- and saying that, "You're coco's mom. You're coco's mom. When did you know that coco-- there was something that she had, that she had what my father would call that it factor? Early on, like, around three years old. And I saw my daughter at a track-- event with my nieces. And she got out of her stroller. And she just started running. She was determined, determined trying to keep up with her nieces. She had an appetite to win everything we played. And so I knew that-- you know, that concentration, determination that she'd have an opportunity to be good in Coco first picked up a tennis racket when she was just 6 years old, hitting balls against her garage door. What is step one in training a tennis champ? Get them to love the game. Yes. If they don't, you make them do all you want. But eventually, they'll go to what they love. I would go out there and, you know, intermittently and play with her. So she just loved playing. So we made it real fun at the beginning. Her family -- inspired by the Williams' sisters careers, using them as a blueprint for coco's own. The Williams family how have they helped you in your journey. His girls as they started to break down a lot of barriers inspired me to kinda say, "Okay. If-- if the opportunity comes even though I wasn't sure she was gonna play tennis but if the opportunity comes, this is kind of what you need to do." It may have been inevitable that coco became a sports star both her parents were college athletes. Candi ran track and field, and Corey played basketball. No. They always fight over who -- like, gave me the gifts, I guess. So, like, my dad says I got the height from him. My mom says I got the legs from her and the speed from her. But then he argues that the speed is from him. So-- It goes back and forth. Yeah. But it-- Well, I think the thing is-- I think-- obviously, she's more accomplished than we are at this point. As former athletes, you know, you look at the things that you coulda did better and-- and I think that's why she's able to be successful 'cause we always tried to give her the very best that we can afford or had time for at the time so that, you know, if she decided not to play again, fine. We'd be satisfied that we did our very best to give her the best opportunity to be successful. It's not just coco's parents who have supported her. Her grandmother Yvonne, a stage four lung cancer thriver, has been an endless source of inspiration. I think it taught us a lot that you can be going through a lot and going through some of the worse times. But you remain happy and a belief-- believer of god. And anything's possible. Yeah. You got a beautiful family. You know that, coco. Well, I have a beautiful granddaughter. But she's still gotta clean her room. Well, I'm gonna go check out that room. I hope you cleaned it. After doing a quick sweep of her room I can tell you, it is clean -- sprinkled here and there with precious memorabilia. The plan worked -- just by looking in coco's room, you can see some of the proudest moments in her life. Including a signed book from Michelle Obama, a fan since coco's stunning performance at wimbledon. G a signed book from Michelle Obama, a fan since coco's stunning performance at wimbledon -- coco met the former first lady earlier this month. Okay. You met Michelle Obama. Who's next on your list you wanna meet? Beyonc. Go-to music before a match? Icon by Jaden. Yeah. Favorite meal after a big match. Pasta or a burger. Yeah. Sometimes -- it's easy to forget that coco is still just 15. But as the us open looms just around the corner, all eyes will be on the young athlete to see what she accomplishes next. So what are your dreams? And what are you doing to focus on the small things to get For me, my-- well, my tennis dream, I guess, is to be the greatest of all time. But-- my dad always told me that ever since I was a little girl that one day I will change the world with my racket. So I hope that one day I can do that. And I'm already thinking of ideas on how I can.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.