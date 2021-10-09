Transcript for Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' trial underway in California

Elizabeth Holmes, former billionaire and founder of theranos, is set to be in court today. Her fall from grace as a rising star in the tech world under scrutiny. Reporter: A crush of cameras R. Lines of spectators. All eyes fixed on disgraced theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes. The long-anticipated criminal trial now under way in a California courthouse, where the former tech wunderkind faces decades behind bars. She's pleaded not guilty in what could be a defining case for the future of silicon valley. If the government gets a win in this case, I think that CEOs and coos will be a lot more careful in how they portray their companies to investors. Reporter: Black turtlenecks, blue eyes, smoky voice. We will change our lives and our world. Here it is, here's the next Steve jobs. Reporter: Elizabeth Holmes was a tech supernova who said she had an amazing invention. Making it possible to do any lab test from a tiny drop of blood from the finger. If any company was a unicorn, at one point theranos was it. Reporter: The youngest female self-made billionaire, CEO of her own company. Magazine cover after magazine cover after news post after blog post plus speech. Reporter: Only problem -- it didn't work. And that company, once valued at nearly $10 billion, now worthless. That signature black turtleneck gone this week as Holmes entered a packed courtroom for opening arguments. In the courtroom she sat very rigid in her chair. When the prosecution was giving their opening statements, she was laser focused on the attorney. Reporter: The government spelling out specific areas where they allege Holmes misled investors, patients, and doctors, calling specific attention to those blood testing devices, arguing that while Holmes repeatedly claimed she could run hundreds of tests on just a few drops of blood, in actuality, it could never run more than 12 tests. Prosecutor Robert leach saying, this case is about fraud about lying and cheating to get money. They really painted a picture of Elizabeth Holmes as somebody who knew exactly what she was doing, somebody who knew that she was making false representations to investors, doctors, and patients, and somebody who went ahead with it anyway. And that's what they're going to have to prove. When Elizabeth was listening to the prosecution's opening statements, I watched her. I looked at her. She kind of struck me as a quarterback on game day, looking at the game plan, sizing up the field, and doing what she needed to do to connect with the jurors. Reporter: Attorneys for Holmes in a roughly two-hour-long opening statement painting the picture of a young woman, hardworking, ambitious, who set out to change the world. A woman they acknowledged made mistakes, but say didn't commit fraud. Defense attorney Lance wade arguing, trying your hardest is not a crime, a failed business does not make a CEO a criminal. They really painted Elizabeth as sort of a naive visionary. This young woman who at the age of 19 dropped out of Stanford to pursue her dream. And that wasn't making false representations, but somebody that perhaps was blind to some of the problems within the company because she was so -- really obsessed with this vision and her goal of making this company really revolutionize health care. Reporter: There are tens of millions of documents, over 200 possible witnesses, and thousands of exhibits. Court filings indicate Holmes herself likely plans to testify. But there's one person you won't see by her side in court. Most people call me sonny. Reporter: Nearly 20 years her senior, Holmes' former boyfriend ranesh once saved theranos with a multibillion-dollar good faith loan. I knew what this mission and the company was trying to do was paramount, and on I ended up giving a $13 million personal loan. Reporter: Then became the C.O.O. The two were originally charged together but their trials have been severed for reasons including allegations of abuse, revealed just three days before the trial was set to begin. Elizabeth alleging sonny had psychological and emotional control over her, resulting in a pattern of abuse and coercive control. Lasting over their decade-long relationship. The filings detailed sonny allegedly controlled what she ate, how she dressed, how much money she could spend, who she could interact with. The defense is putting forward potentially a defense of intimate partner abuse by sonny to show that, well, Elizabeth actually believed what she was saying. She believed what sonny was telling her. And therefore, she could not have had the requisite intent to trick or perpetrate fraud. Reporter: Sonny's trial is currently scheduled for next year. His lawyer, Jeffrey cooper Smith, has called Elizabeth's allegations deeply offensive to him, devastating personally. Balwani denies all allegations of accuse. I sat down with cooper Smith in 2019 and indicated no evidence of a deeply fractured relationship. Does he feel he was coupled by Elizabeth Holms? No, he believed in Holmes and her vision for the company. He tried to execute that plan with her to make it a success. Reporter: This week the government producing newly released text exchanges between the pair during the time of the alleged abuse, including these where Elizabeth writes, madly in love with your and your strength, you are a breeze in the desert for me, my water and ocean. And, feel like the luckiest person in the world because I have you. As the company skyrocketed into stores across the country, the impacts on patients like sherry Acor became all too real. This is the Walgreens where I had the infamous blood draw. Reporter: As a breast cancer survivor, sherry needed to get tested regularly. But things took a turn when she got her results. I saw that the estradile amount was over 300. I called my oncologist's office, the nurse called me back, she said, "I am so sorry, that's not good, there could be a tumor growing somewhere." I'll never forget that day. Reporter: The doctor told sherry to go in for more tests but this time recommended a nonthey arenose lab. The theranos tests had been off from hundreds of points. No one from theranos called me to apologize. No one. Not okay. Reporter: In the year since theranos shut its doors, Elizabeth has been seemingly living life to its fullest. She started a new relationship with Billy Evans, a hotel heir nearly a decade her junior. This summer she gave birth to her first child, William Holmes Evans, something the defense may embrace in their strategy. CEOs and coos everywhere will be looking to see whether or not the government can get a win in this case. And it will really serve as a cautionary tale to people that work in startup companies, not only in health care, but really across all sectors. Reporter: Now, as the trial gets going, expected to last approximately three months -- Any comments, Elizabeth? Reporter: One thing is certain, Elizabeth Holmes, the dropout, is not going down without a fight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.