'Thoughts of a Colored Man' cast says breaking barriers on Broadway is 'healing'

Stars Tristan &quot;Mack&quot; Wilds and Luke James, director Steve H. Broadnax III and playwright Keenan Scott II speak on the Broadway play, where for the first time the cast and creative team are Black men.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live