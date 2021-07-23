Transcript for Tourism is back but businesses are overwhelmed with insufficient staffing

Reporter: Under the morning July sun, on the heels of a worldwide lockdown, millions are flocking to the beach. But with all that pent-up demand, there is a downside. Businesses are overwhelmed. It's been different. I've seen things I never thought I would see in my life. We are facing a worker shortage in every industry. You talk to any of the businesses in downtown, at any of the beach areas, they're in the exact same scenario. They don't have the help. Reporter: Benjamin gray has called this stretch along the atlantic home his entire life. Working at the bellmoor inn and spa at rajon ba beach, Delaware, the last seven years, nothing compares to the stress he sees this summer. We've seen unprecedented occupancy levels. The tourist industry in the past year has skyrocketed. What has it been like for you to meet that demand? It's now finding the staff to be able to make the beds, to make the drinks, to check people in and out, to make sure that we have enough people to take care of the occupancy levels we're experiencing. Reporter: The luxury hotel where rooms can go for up to $1,000 a night has been packed. As general manager, Benjamin normally oversees three different hotels in the area. But this year, with nowhere near a full staff, he's been forced to wear many hats. Monitoring the front desk. Checking in guests. Checking out guests. Stripping beds. Vacuuming rooms. Even driving the hotel shuttle to the beach. Typically for this hotel, we have anywhere from 90 to 100 employees on a regular basis. And this summer? Currently, right now, I have approximately 25 open positions. So we're looking at around 75 associates to get us through the busiest summer that we've ever Reporter: Only halfway through the busy season, Benjamin is desperate to fill those empty positions. The issue that's happening is that people aren't coming through the door to apply for the jobs or to show up for their interview. People, they make an interview appointment, then don't show up? Correct. Last week alone I had 16 Out of how many appointments? 30 appointments, we had 10 show up. That's crazy. That is. Reporter: Hotels, restaurants, and other businesses that survived the pandemic are now facing a new challenge, struggling to find and hire the employees they need. Job openings in the U.S. Have soared, with more than 9 million positions available. In places like rehobeth beach the struggle to find workers is everywhere. If you drive down coastal highway, the primary highway that will get you to every beach in the state of Delaware, everybody that has a marquee will say "Now hiring." Wages anywhere from $13 to $22 an hour, with also a signing bonus, they're willing to give you $1,000 to come into the door. Reporter: While some potential workers are juggling child care issues, others remain concerned about covid infection many states, like Delaware, are still offering extended punemployment benefits through the end of August. Regardless of the reasons, vacationers in rehoboth beach see something off this year. The service has not been that great. We've had to wait a lot. You can tell the people working are stretched thin. I was looking forward to having lunch at a particular restaurant, and they had a sign on the door that said that they were closed from Monday to Thursday because they couldn't staff it during the week. I was a little disappointed with that. Reporter: Employees here are also feeling the pressure. Last year I was working sections that had maybe four or five tables. Now I'm working a section that's got five to eight. And it's not just an outside section, it's outside and inside. Reporter: Even the rehoboth beach patrol has a lifeguard shortage. It definitely affects how we spread out our people, where we put people. It also puts a lot more pressure on our first-year rookies coming in, because they have to learn fast. Reporter: This is the lieutenant's fifth summer as a lifeguard on these beaches. She says they've had to spread out chairs so each guard has to cover a larger area of the beach. We didn't have as many people coming back this year, so this year we did actually have to sit some rookies together. So they had to step up and be able to do what they had to do. This has been by far the busiest summer we ever had. The crowds, the traffic, just way exceeded years past. Reporter: Captain Jeff Giles says there are fewer full-time guards this year, due in part to fewer applicants. How does that weigh on your shoulders with the responsibility that you have? A lot of the staff will be returning back to college, back to school. So it does worry me that we might not have the amount of personnel that we need coming into the end of August. Always a concern. Reporter: Just a block in from the beach, in one of the busiest parts of the boardwalk, sits dolls candy land. It's been in Tom's family almost 100 years. The third generation maker of sweets heads to his shop at 5:30 in the morning to start pulling that famous saltwater taffy. He used to employ 25 to 30 people. Now he makes it alone. Are your hours different? Yeah, much different than they used to be. Usually 12 to 15 hours a day. Seven days a week. I used to work maybe somewhere between 9 and 11. I've increased the hours quite a bit. We've got to make the business run, okay? Simple as that. Reporter: Tom depends on his family to help run the family business. Yeah, I had my wife in here, - have my sister-in-law, have my daughter, and two other workers. Sounds like it's falling on your shoulders personally? You don't have any staff. That's where it's got to fall. Reporter: Two blocks down the boardwalk, you can find funland, where another longtime family-owned business is feeling many of the same stresses. We have more people than any of those previous 60 Summers. But we just don't quite have the staff to be able to accommodate them. Reporter: The amusement park usually relies on j-1 Visa workers, a program which allows foreign students to come to the U.S. For the summer months to work. 2019, we had 37 j-1 Visa students. Last year, zero. This year, we have two. Unfortunately, by the time things opened up, they weren't allowed to travel, so there are very few j-1 Visa students. They're really, really important to help us get through the end of the season where we lose college and high school students back to school. Reporter: Instead, funland alone has stepped up. Veronica Evans saw a Facebook post about employees needed. And answered the call. Step right up! There's a group called funland employees past and present. One of the family members had posted, hey, alumni, we've been seeing you liking our posts about needing employees, basically, we're going to call you on your bluff. I said, seriously? You'll take a 47-year-old? They said, we're willing to be super flexible. All right, guys, here we go! I worked here one summer when I was 16. And I absolutely loved it. Reporter: Veronica worked at funland after sophomore year of high school in 1990. Thought helping this summer would be, well, kind of fun. I worked the rides. I worked the games. I've done the tickets. Just kind of whatever they need me to do. Reporter: Along for the ride, and working by her side, her 15-year-old son will. It's been really good for both of us, kind of renewing our socialization skills, seeing everybody in a great, positive Reporter: Even though Veronica was willing to go back, there just aren't enough workers like her. As we go through the month of August, we're going to have to selectively close games and rides. Because we just won't have a staff to run them. So we certainly will ask our customers to be patient, we will do the best we can. We want to accommodate as many of our customers as possible. But there's a limit to what you can do. Reporter: That seems to be the mantra here. There is a limit to what a business owner can do. Unlike workers, thankfully, optimism for the future is plentiful. I think there's always a light at the end of the tunnel. We just have to keep working through it. In the long run, everything will work out. It's just going to be a little

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.