Transcript for Trump declares state of emergency over coronavirus, Pelosi announces aid package

To unleash the full power of the federal government with this effort today I am officially declaring a national emergency. Today after repeatedly down playing the gravity of the pandemic, president trump declared a national emergency. The action I am taking will open up access to up to $50 billion. Part of the administration's response to combat the rapidly-spreading virus. A newly-formed public/private partnership with several iconic American brands with the aim of accelerating testing. We'll have the ability to do in the millions over a very, very quick period of time. Dr. Simone wile is an expert. What's your take away from the president's press conference? That we are going to get testing done which everyone was asking about. Is it too late too little or still in time you think? I think we're still in time. We probably would have like TD a little sooner. For weeks a surging demand for testing. The U.S. Lagging far behind other countries in total patients tested. Yesterday, Dr. Anthony Fauci had this admission. It is a failing. Let's admit it of. But today, with the president's proposals, Fauci believes the equation can be changed. You have to embrace the private sector. That's exactly what you're seeing. Under the new partnership, private companies like quest diagnostics will develop and launch the capacity to conduct covid-19 tests. Also involved in the growing test field, the mayo clinic announced they've developed what they describe as a fairly rapid test that can detect the virus that causes covid-19. Our test uses samples collected through swabs taken from the nose and mouth. From there, our laboratory can amplify the virus itself. So we're not looking for evidence of the body's reaction to it, but the virus itself. We talked to doctors around the country whose testing experience has run the gamut. I have done zero testing. I don't feel like Nick has enough tests right now. We just launched yesterday. So it's a new experience for us, and testing is going well. Outside New York City in the nation's first containment zone, residents braving the rain to get answers. You do a swab, and also in the mouth, and we collect that in a specimen container, send it off to the lab, and they do a special test called a pcr test and send us back the results. How long will that take? Right now, it was about 48 hours. On Wall Street, the president's proposals were met with approval. The market closed with the biggest one-day gain in history after the biggest drop in history. We don't see declines of 28% in one month for the most part. This has been a historically dramatic week and a historically dramatic month for stocks. Whether we see that level of volatility going forward is up in the air. We are in inning two of this crisis. The white house announced as bleak news was coming from Europe. Europe has now become the epicenter of the pandemic. With more reported cases and deaths than the rest of the world combined. Apart from China. Hardest hit, Italy. In 24 hours alone, more than 2500 new infections. 250 virus-related deaths. The total infections has climbed to nearly 18,000, with 1266 virus-related deaths. What makes this one so dangerous? It's very contagious. So we are trying to minimize contact. So it potentially is deadlier than the flu but as contagious as the flu. It is deadlier than the flu, and also more contagious than the flu. On Wednesday, the president announced the U.S. Will suspend all travel from Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. Even the families returning from Europe will be subject to extra screening as well as self-isolation for a period of 14 days. That ban took effect at and with the jump in covid-19 cases today the president hinted the uk could be added to the list. Well, that was recommended to me by a group of professionals. And we are looking at new numbers and we may have to include them in the list of countries that you can say ban or whatever it is during this period of time. Today, a mad scramble at European airports with American travelers rushing to get home before the ban takes effect. I was supposed to come back in June and I came back today instead. One family paying nearly $8,000 for three one-way flights from Paris to New York. I feel like they were putting a price tag on people's safety, and that's scary. Especially people who can't afford it. A lot of people were in tears. Good afternoon. From the red zone, which is the whole country in Italy. Jason Rupp who travels the world making videos about his journey is currently quarantined with his mother in Italy. He and his mother arrived in sicily a day before the country went into a nationwide lockdown. Pretty amazing. It's like we have Italy to ourself. Imagine having these beautiful cobble stone streets and sidewalks, these statues, amazing architecture, all to yourself, but not in a good way. Nobody's happy. You don't see smiles on the street here. Rupp says they're only making short trips for groceries. We found almond milk. Restaurants are closed. Bars are closed. There's very little traffic. That said, I still see people walking their dogs. I see people riding bicycles around. I see motorcycles delivering food. Life goes on here. I even see people sitting in the park sometimes in the daytime. However, once it becomes nighttime, everything is shut. Nothing is open. At all. With limited options in Europe, Rupp says finding a ticket home is becoming increasingly difficult. I'm not sure where to go and what to do, since now we can't fly back to U.S. Easily. Despite the challenges, Rupp says he has no choice but to remain hopeful. We're not sick yet. We're very healthy. And we're going to stay that way. We are, we're survivors. We're new yorkers. We're going to get through this. With medical experts still pushing basic hygiene, hand washing and social distancing as the best prevention, that didn't stop trump. Shaking hands. Are you planning to take any precautionary measure to protect you and your test? No. We have no symptoms whatsoever But after being pressed, trump indicated he might get tested eventually. Are you being selfish by not getting tested. I didn't say I wasn't going to be tested. Are you going to be? Most likely, not for that reason but because I think I will do it anyway. There are pictures and videos of the president in direct contact of someone who has tested positive for coronavirus. The CDC says if you've had close contact you should get tested. The president says he doesn't really need to because he feels fine. Another proposal from the president, waiving interest on student loans. Today 46,000 schools and 26 million students being let out of classes early. 13 states have shut doors completely. Here in mt. Vernon, New York, Debra stern is preparing students for a new normal. Social distancing. It is very weird. But one of the things you do every morning is you stand at the door and shake hands with everybody. A fist bump is cool, too. Now you don't do that anymore. For students the biggest challenge is keeping distance from friends. If we want to hug or anything or high-five we can't. We have to do this. When I see my best friend and I try to hug her, then I can't. Because I like, I stop myself, because, you know. I don't want to catch germs. I feel like it's very I was trying to hug her Yeah. I went in for a hug. And you can't, because I realize that something serious is going on. Yet, at this school where many of the students qualify for reduced or free meals, there's more at stake. The public school becomes the really the central sort of social service agency for everything. We do a lot more than schooling. But then that gets magnified in conditions like this. In the midst of all the turmoil, there was some good news. Encouraging news from China indicate a possible slow down in the spread of the virus from Wuhan. The city indicated only five new case. And hubei province has had zero cases in eight days. Is it your expectation that it's going to get worse before it gets better? I think with more testing I anticipate we will hear a lot more cases. So it might get worse before it gets better, but I think we are going to be totally on top of it and working with everyone closely so that we can get a pretty good grasp on what's going on. You hope that or you know that. ? We know that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.