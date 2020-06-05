Transcript for Trump on his handling of COVID-19 crisis, message to families in mourning: Part 2

I would be remiss if I didn't ask you one more question about the nearly 70,000 Americans whose lives have been lost. Grand parents, mothers, fathers, Right. We've lost more people now than we lost in the Vietnam war. What do you want to say to those families tonight? I want to say I love you. I want to say that we're doing everything we can. I also want to say that we're trying to protect people over 60 years old. We're trying so hard. And I want to say to the people who have lost family and the people who have just suffered so badly and just made it and just made it, that we love you. We're with you. We're working with you. We're supplying vast amounts of money like never before. We want that money to get to the people, and we want them to get better. And we want them, you can never really come close to replacing, when you've lost, no matter how well we do next year, I think our economy's going to be raging it's going to be so good. No matter how well, those people can never, ever replace somebody they love, but we're going to have something they're going to be very proud of. And to the people who have lost someone, there is nobody -- I don't sleep at night thinking about it, there's nobody taking harder than me. But at the same time, I have to get this enemy defeated and that's what we're doing. And if November becomes a referendum on your handling of the pandemic, are you comfortable with that? I am and I'm not. It's a very interesting thought. I built the greatest economy, and then it was turned off for good reason. We saved millions of lives by doing it. I think people are going to remember that. I think they're going to remember that I rebuilt the military. I think they're going to remember that I gave them the biggest tax cuts in history, the greatest regulation cuts, the greatest job numbers, I rebuilt the military to a level it's never been built. For the veterans, I got choice. They've been trying to get choice for 50 years, meaning a veteran is sick and can't get to a doctor, you go outside and we pay the bill. Nobody's ever done these things, and I've saved their second amendment. You wouldn't have a second amendment if it wasn't for me. I've always heard judges are the most important thing a president can do. 252 judges. Every judge is so important. 252 judges. Two supreme court justices. Nobody's ever done things like this. So I hope it's not solely on what I've done here, because this is a very, this is like rubber. It's very, very amorphous. But, you know what? I think in a certain way, and I hope I can say this to you in a couple of months, I think in a certain way, maybe our best work done with covid-19. But, but we haven't gotten, we haven't been treated properly. Not me. The army corps of engineers. FEMA, the medical people, the police, the nurses, everybody, even the doctors, they haven't been treated properly. The job they've done is a miracle. We're low in morbidity, number one on testing. Number one again on ventilators and everything, not number one, we're number one, there's no number two through ten. We're way ahead of every other country in the world. And very important. So important. I think we're doing very well on vaccines, and we're doing very well therapeutically. I think we're going to have some great answers and hopefully by the next time we meet we'll have some of those answers.

