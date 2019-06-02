Transcript for Trump honors 10-year-old brain cancer survivor

And finally here tonight, a moment to remember with one of the youngest guests at the state of the union. 10-year-old grace Elon, president trump honoring her for raising thousands of dollars for saint Jude's children's research hospital in the fight against cancer. And completing her own treatment for brain cancer. You are a great inspiration to everyone in this room. Thank you very much. The president saying he will ask for $500 million over the next decade to fund this medical research.

