Transcript for Following Trump’s acquittal, divisions within Republican Party continue to grow

Reporter: Mr. Graham. Not guilty. Reporter: Acquitted again. The senator judges have responded Donald John trump is not guilty as charged in the articles of impeachment. Reporter: The second time in history that the majority of Republicans firmly stood with the former president pailing to convict him for inciting insurrection. The failure to convict Donald Trump will live as a vote of infamy in the history of the United States senate is. Reporter: House speaker Nancy Pelosi is working to establish the creation of a 9/11-type commission to investigate the deadly siege on the capitol. While seven Republicans broke party ranks to join all 50 Democrats in voting for the former president's conviction, the senate still fell ten votes short. This was the opportunity to say, this is not what we are. And to split from him and if they just hold him accountable one time, the allure, and the magnatism and power he has over people will disappear and they didn't do that on Saturday. Reporter: Yet those seven votes that led to the most bipartisan vote ever to convict a president. Highlights the growing divisions in the GOP, a party whose members are divided in their ideologies as they debate over the role of trump and the future of the party I want think we have a battle for the soul of the Republican party over the next couple of years. Reporter: Republican Nikki Haley who had stood by the former president is now calling for her party to break ties with him. Telling politico, he went down a path he shouldn't have and we shouldn't have followed him and we should not have listened to him and we cannot let it happen again. Some Republicans disagree, Lindsey graham appeared on fox News saying the former president is ready to rebuild the Republican party, starting with next year's mid terms. I will go down to talk with him next week and play a little golf in Florida and I said, Mr. President, this Maga movement needs to continue. And trump plus is the way to go in 2022. I think he is making the wrong call. I don't think that the future of the party or the country is tied with trump. Republican, Elizabeth Newman used to work for trump's department of homeland security and now has joined forces with three other Republicans to take back the GOP from being the so-called party of trump. We have an up hill battle, somebody has to stand up to this bully and trumpism and say no more and we want to purge the party of people that think what truch stands for is our future. Her organization called the Republican accountability project has pledged to help and defend other Republicans running for office who do not align themselves with trump's Maga the doctrine. We decided that we are going to raise $50 million, and do two things we are going to get the backs of those Republicans who have told their constituents the truth that the election was not stolen and if they are primaried, we will use that money to help defend them in their next election. And for those Republicans who have done the most damage, we are going to use that money to remind their constituents at how they have been lied to by these poitician ans, we put up billboards and they are simple. Saying senate Cruz, you lied, and we will continue to hold them accountable throughout the next two years as we lead up to the next election cycle. The recent censures of representatives like Liz Cheney and bill Cassidy in Louisiana show there's a need for their These are men and women who had the courage to both tell the constituents that the election was not stolen and they voted their conviction is. Those are the people that we are looking to help us as we figure out the path forward for where the Republican party goes in the future. Reporter: According to a new ABC news poll, more than half of Americans say that trump should have been convicted. 56 said the same last week before the senate voted to acquit. And in a statement celebrating the acquittal, president trump said our historic patriotic and beautiful movement to make America great again has only just begun. Today, trump made a drive by appearance in a trumppresident's day rally waving to the support ers. It remains to be seen how many had in the GOP would back his agenda. Before you start talking about the former president's political future, you have to think of his legal future. I mean, for some of the crimes he is being investigated for, he could serve time. Reporter: These words from senator Mcconnell left many shocked. Didn't get away with anything, yet. Yet. We have a criminal justice system in the country and we have litigation, and former presidents are not immune from being accountable from either one. Reporter: Mcconnell who voted to acquit is foreshadowg the potential legal battles that the former president is expected to face. I think that the two that the president should be most concerned about are the Fulton county D investigation in to efforts to overturn the election and the Manhattan the da election in to president trump's businesses with the possibility of bank fraud, tax fraud and insurance fraud. Reporter: It's yet to be seen if he will have a day in court. But in the meantime, the GOP must figure out how to convince American voters of the way forward. They need to say they are about real issues. They have become, I think more the party of corporate interest and trump was able to galvanize these people that were left out and he the did not do it on issues. He did it on hate and division. So, if there's any way for the Republican party to try to appeal to people who don't respond to those crazy extreme ideals, but still want to be heard, I think the Republican party needs to get back to making sure they are meeting the needs of regular, every day people in their party. We have to get past the language of hate for our political enemy. We have lost the basic sense of humanity and dignity and we have to go back to that to rebuild from here. Reporter: Earlier this evening I spoke with an impeachment manager, Eric Swalwell, congressman, thank you so much for joining us tonight, we at least expected an acquittal, the outcome of the impeachment trial was not a surprise, but you say that it was all worth it. What do you think was accomplished and do you think any of form er president trump's most staunch supporters were swayed at all by any of the evidence presented. We were trying to sway the American people that you cannot incite our own people to attack our capitol the day that we are voting every American's vote. We showed our country that we could have an accountability exercise like impeachment, the most bipartisan impeachment vote ever, in the house and in the senate. And in the court of public opinion. 60% of Americans believe that Donald Trump should be qualified from holding office again. So while legally he may not be disqualified. By showing the country what he did, I think functionally the voters will disqualify. What you just touched on, how many Americans wanted to see president trump held accountable. It remains to be seen yet, how much influence the former president will still have over the Republican party. But now with the second acquittal in the senate, the do you worrier that we have not seen the last of Donald Trump in Washington? I don't think that we have seen the last of holding Donald Trump accountable. In the trial I quoted Churchill, we are not at the end of the exercise or the beginning of the end, perhaps with impeachment being over, we are at the end of the beginning. But he has just an avalanche of on criminal and civil cases coming his way. Rightfully so. And he is going to have to defend those and I think he will be busy living in courtrooms. We heard Mitch Mcconnell say president trump has not gotten away with anything yet. Thank you for joining us. My pleasure.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.